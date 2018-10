DAWA 2018 winning wines at ProWine China, Shanghai

Over 20 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines will be showcased at ProWine China in Shanghai this November.

ProWine China, now in it’s 6th edition, has seen continuing growth over the years, with the 2017 event attracting over 14,000 trade professionals, an increase of 14.3% compared to the previous year.

Decanter will exhibit again this year at ProWine China, showcasing around 20 wines from this year’s Decanter Asia Wine Awards, including two Best in Show medal winning wines:

John Duval Wines, Entity Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2016

Zenato, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2012

As well as two Platinum winning wines:

Stand number: 5CF15

Li Demei, Vice-Chair of the Decanter Asia Wine Awards will lead a Masterclass on DAWA 2018 award-winning wines.

Masterclass wines will include:

Masterclass details:

Date: Tuesday 13th November

Time: 11:00 – 12:30

Location: Room W5 5DD01