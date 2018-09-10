Iberpark Boutique Gourmet will showcase DWWA winning wines until end of year!

Iberpark Boutique Gourmet will be showcasing 14 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA....

Iberpark is a young, solid and innovative store in the marketing of wines. It has a cellar of more than 700 labels from all over the world and more than 55 wineries in Uruguay. Iberpark has 10 locations in Uruguay (6 in Montevideo, 2 in Canelones, 1 in Maldonado and 1 in Salto) and at all locations you will find personalized attention, advice and recommendations from their knowledgeable staff on hand to help.

Iberpark will be showcasing 14 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA.

Promotion period: 1st October – 31st December 2018

Available wines within offer

Garzón Reserva Albariño

Bodega Garzón Estate Viognier

Bodega Garzón Estate Pinot Grigio

Garzón Reserva Tannat

Bodega Garzón Single Vineyard Albariño

Bodega Garzón Balasto

Garzón Reserva Cabernet Franc

Bodega Garzón Sauvignon Blanc

Garzón Single Vineyard Tannat

Piatelli Vineyards Grand Malbec

Piedra Negra Reserve Malbec

Rutini Chardonnay

Piatelli Vineyards Torrontés

Altos Las Hormigas Clásico Malbec

Website: www.iberpark.com.uy