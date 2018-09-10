Iberpark Boutique Gourmet will showcase DWWA winning wines until end of year!

Iberpark Boutique Gourmet will be showcasing 14 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA....
Iberpark is a young, solid and innovative store in the marketing of wines. It has a cellar of more than 700 labels from all over the world and more than 55 wineries in Uruguay. Iberpark has 10 locations in Uruguay (6 in Montevideo, 2 in Canelones, 1 in Maldonado and 1 in Salto) and at all locations you will find personalized attention, advice and recommendations from their knowledgeable staff on hand to help.
Iberpark will be showcasing 14 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA.
Promotion period: 1st October – 31st December 2018
Available wines within offer
- Garzón Reserva Albariño
- Bodega Garzón Estate Viognier
- Bodega Garzón Estate Pinot Grigio
- Garzón Reserva Tannat
- Bodega Garzón Single Vineyard Albariño
- Bodega Garzón Balasto
- Garzón Reserva Cabernet Franc
- Bodega Garzón Sauvignon Blanc
- Garzón Single Vineyard Tannat
- Piatelli Vineyards Grand Malbec
- Piedra Negra Reserve Malbec
- Rutini Chardonnay
- Piatelli Vineyards Torrontés
- Altos Las Hormigas Clásico Malbec
Website: www.iberpark.com.uy