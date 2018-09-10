Love Wine showcases an impressive 68 DWWA Wines

Love wine, keep reading...

Love Wine founded by Chris Rogers towards the end of 2011, started out as an e-commerce website until they opened a store in 2013.

Love Wine was born from a passion and enthusiasm for all types of wine. As well as them stocking a full range of wines they also specialise in whiskies, estate spirits, craft beer, ales and ciders, which are all offered as a home delivery servervice directly to households.

Their aim is to make your shopping experience simple and accessible. They too, believe you don’t have to be a connoisseur to appreciate wine, ultimately the enjoyment of wine depends on discovering what you like. All their wines are personally tasted by the team, and they are confident that their range will cater for everyone and provide enjoyment.

Love Wine will be showcasing an impressive 68 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA until the end of the year, where they will also be offering 10% off all mixed Decanter cases.

Active Promotion

10% off all mixed Decanter cases

Website: www.Lovewine.je

Store Location:

Love Wine

Longueville Road

St Saviour, Jersey

JE2 7WF