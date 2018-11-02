Taste DWWA winners at Museum Wines

Enjoy 10% off from 5th November until 10th November with Museum Wines

Museum Wines is beautifully designed with warm wood flooring and exposed brick walls providing a very cosy ambiance with a wood burner where customers can take refuge from the winter chill. During the summer the shop becomes a Wine Bar every Friday evening, offering a selection of wines by the glass (at a fraction of pub prices). The wine list changes each week allowing customers to sample new wines they’ve discovered and enabling them to showcase their favourites.

Private tasting sessions are hosted every couple of months, which have included tastings from Dorset based award winning Langham Wines among others.

Majority of the wines stocked are imported directly from the wineries or distilleries. This allows them to offer their customers wines which represent excellent value for money on wines which aren’t readily available throughout the UK.

Be sure to stop by if around the Dorset area as they will be having an in store tasting session on 10th November. Museum wines will also be promoting 5 DWWA winning wines from 5th November until 10th November offering a 10% discount within that time.

Website: www.museumwines.co.uk

Active Promotion

10% off from 5th November – 10th November 2018

Store Address:

No 8 Wine Company,

The Old Calf House,

Tarrant Hinton,

Dorset DT11 8JX