Decanter at Vinexpo Hong Kong

Decanter showcases 23 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines and hosts a Grenache masterclass at Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018

This year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong welcomed over 17,200 visitors. Across the course of the three-day event 1,300 exhibitors attended with 50 talks and tastings.

Decanter was also present, hosting a stand that exhibited 23 Decanter Asia Wine Award-winning wines as well a Grenache masterclass.

Find out which wines were available to taste below:

Decanter stand at Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018

Visitor’s to this year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong also had the opportunity to attend Decanter’s World’s Best Grenache Buys masterclassDecanter’s Asia Wine Awards judge Sarah Wong guided attendees through a selection of top Grenache buys rated by Decanter’s expert panel.

Sarah Wong, Decanter Asia Wine Award judge who led the tasting

There were eight wines available to taste:

  • Mas Amiel, Vers le Nord, Maury Sec, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2016
  • Clos de L’Oratoire des Papes, , Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2016
  • Cantina Trexenta, Baione, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2014
  • Acústic Celler, Auditori, Montsant, Catalonia, Spain 2014
  • David and Nadia, Grenache, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa 2016
  • Garage Wine Co., Bagual Vineyard Lot 69 Garnacha, Maule Valley, Maule, Chile 2015
  • A Tribute to Grace, Shake Ridge Ranch Grenache, Amador County, Sierra Foothills , California, USA 2014
  • Zonte’s Footstep, Love Symbol Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016

 

 