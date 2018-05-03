Decanter at Vinexpo Hong Kong

Decanter showcases 23 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines and hosts a Grenache masterclass at Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018
This year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong welcomed over 17,200 visitors. Across the course of the three-day event 1,300 exhibitors attended with 50 talks and tastings.
Decanter was also present, hosting a stand that exhibited 23 Decanter Asia Wine Award-winning wines as well a Grenache masterclass.
Find out which wines were available to taste below:
- Maison Bouachon, Les Bariannes, Côtes du Rhône Villages Signargues, Rhône, France, 2016
- Grace, Gris de Koshu, Yamanashi, Chubu, Japan, 2016
- Yealands Family Wines, Babydoll Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2017
- Il Roncal, Ploe di Stelis, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2015
- Auntsfield, Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, Southern Valleys, Marlborough, New Zealand 2015
- La Fortezza, Aglianico del Taburno, Campania, Italy 2013
- Marco Bonfante, Bussia, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2012
- Sartori di Verona, Corte Brà, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2010
- Bodegas Olarra, Erudito, Rioja, Mainland Spain, Spain 2015
- Leza García, Tinto Familia, Rioja Crianza, Mainland Spain, Spain 2014
- Bodegas Ondarre, Rioja Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2014
- Bodegas Corral, Don Jacobo, Rioja Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2004
- Condado de Haza, Alenza, Ribera del Duero Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2006
- Les Roques de Cana, Sanguis Christi, Cahors, Southwest France, France 2008
- Château de Monrecueil, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2015
- Château Ramage La Batisse, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2014
- Gran Enemigo, Single Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2012
- Viña Requingua, Toro de Piedra Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua, Chile 2015
- Viña Requingua, Toro de Piedra Gran Reserva Carménère-Cabernet Sauvignon, Maule, Chile 2015
- Shottebrooke, The Proprietor Reserve Series, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2014
- Copower Jade, Fei Tswei Merlot, Ningxia, China 2016
- Alto Roble, Patagón Grand Reserve Syrah-Cabernet Sauvignon, Curicó, Chile 2014
- Santa Alba, Grand Reserve Syrah-Cabernet Sauvignon, Curicó, Chile 2014
Visitor’s to this year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong also had the opportunity to attend Decanter’s World’s Best Grenache Buys masterclass. Decanter’s Asia Wine Awards judge Sarah Wong guided attendees through a selection of top Grenache buys rated by Decanter’s expert panel.
There were eight wines available to taste:
- Mas Amiel, Vers le Nord, Maury Sec, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2016
- Clos de L’Oratoire des Papes, , Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2016
- Cantina Trexenta, Baione, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2014
- Acústic Celler, Auditori, Montsant, Catalonia, Spain 2014
- David and Nadia, Grenache, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa 2016
- Garage Wine Co., Bagual Vineyard Lot 69 Garnacha, Maule Valley, Maule, Chile 2015
- A Tribute to Grace, Shake Ridge Ranch Grenache, Amador County, Sierra Foothills , California, USA 2014
- Zonte’s Footstep, Love Symbol Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016