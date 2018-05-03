Decanter at Vinexpo Hong Kong

Decanter showcases 23 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines and hosts a Grenache masterclass at Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018

This year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong welcomed over 17,200 visitors. Across the course of the three-day event 1,300 exhibitors attended with 50 talks and tastings.

Decanter was also present, hosting a stand that exhibited 23 Decanter Asia Wine Award-winning wines as well a Grenache masterclass.

Find out which wines were available to taste below:

Visitor’s to this year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong also had the opportunity to attend Decanter’s World’s Best Grenache Buys masterclass. Decanter’s Asia Wine Awards judge Sarah Wong guided attendees through a selection of top Grenache buys rated by Decanter’s expert panel.

There were eight wines available to taste: