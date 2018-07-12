DAWA vice-chair: Andrew Jefford

Andrew Jefford is a vice-chair in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) 2018

Andrew Jefford

Andrew Jefford contributes a column every month to Decanter magazine, and writes the widely-followed Jefford on Monday blog for Decanter.com.

Jefford has been writing and broadcasting about wine (as well as about food, whisky, travel and perfume) since the 1980s, winning many awards for his work. After spending 15 months as a senior research fellow at Adelaide University between 2009 and 2010, he now lives with his family in the Languedoc, close to Pic St Loup.

Andrew Jefford has been a judge and vice-chair in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards since the launch of the competition in 2012. In addition to his Vice Chair role at DAWA, Andrew is also a Co-Chair for the Decanter World Wine Awards in London.