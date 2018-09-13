DAWA judge profile: Dorian Tang

Dorian Tang, the national education director of ASC Fine Wines in mainland China, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Dorian Tang

Dorian Tang is the national education director of ASC Fine Wines and a Master of Wine student. Based in mainland China, she is an accredited tutor for the WSET, Bureau Interprofessionnel des Vins de Bourgogne (BIVB), Bordeaux Wine School (CIVB), A+ Australian and New Zealand Wine Academy.

Previously, Dorian worked as a sommelier in the US for over five years, gaining a wide range of wine experience. She has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2013.