DAWA judge profile: Hiroshi Ishida

Hiroshi Ishida, executive sommelier at Hotel Nikko in Tokyo, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Hiroshi Ishida

Hiroshi Ishida is a Sommelier, based in Tokyo. He is co-founder of Michelin starred Restaurant L’aube, and corporate sommelier of the restaurant company “HUGE”, operating 25 outlets in Japan. Hiroshi was named Best Sommelier of Japan in 1996 and 1998, and was placed 3rd at the World’s Best Sommelier competition in 2000. He has been Vice president of Japan Sommelier Association since 2017.

Hiroshi once again became the Best Sommelier of Japan in 2014, and the Best Sommelier of Asia-Oceania in Hong Kong in 2015. In 2011, Hiroshi was awarded the “Contemporary Master Craftsman” from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and in 2014 won “Medal of Honour with Yellow Ribbon” from the Cabinet Office. Hiroshi Ishida has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2013.