DAWA Vice-Chair: Jeannie Cho Lee MW

Jeannie Cho Lee MW is a vice chair in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) 2018.

Jeannie Cho Lee MW is an author, wine critic, judge and educator as well as the first Asian Master of Wine.

A contributing editor of Decanter, she is also a Professor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a columnist for Robb Report China and Forbes, and has been a consultant for Singapore Airlines since 2008.

Lee’s love for Asian cuisine and wine inspired her to write the award-winning book, Asian Palate, and to found AsianPalate.com as well as JeannieChoLee.com.