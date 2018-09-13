DAWA judge profile: Maxime Lu

Maxime Lu, founder and chief wine editor of Wineonline.cn based in Beijing, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Maxime Lu

Maxime Lu is the Founder and Chief Wine Editor of Wineonline.cn and has been running a wine club based in Beijing since 2005. He is also the founder and chief wine educator of Wineschool.cn since 2006, and the founder and core contributor for Wineblogchina.com since 2011.

A member of several blind tasting panels for publications including RVF China, Food & Wine (China), Wine in China, and a regular wine judge for international and domestic wine competitions, Maxime also acts as a consultant for various companies.

Maxime has been visiting the wine regions of USA, Chile, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Portugal, Mexico and Moldova for over 15 years.

Maxime Lu is a contributor for ProWine China and DecanterChina.com.