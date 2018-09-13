DAWA judge profile: Magandeep Singh

Magandeep Singh, a sommelier, TV presenter and wine writer from India, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Magandeep Singh

Magandeep Singh, is India’s first French-qualified Sommelier. In the last two decades, Magandeep has consistently worked with the top hotels, restaurants and wineries in India trying to bring about a wine revolution. Through his company Wi-Not Beverage Solutions, they’ve trained over 10,000 Indians on wine, certifying them through India’s only brick-and-mortar beverage school, the Institute of Wine + Beverage Studies (IWBS).

Apart from this, Magandeep writes columns in the food, beverage and lifestyle space for the top national dailies and luxury magazines with a combined circulation exceeding 1 million.

Author of Wine Wisdom, now in its third edition, he was awarded the Silver Medal at the World Gourmand Awards for his book’s importance as an educational reference. His next book, ‘The Indian Spirit’, documents the history of alcohol in India since 2000BC and releases this year.