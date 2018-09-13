DAWA judge profile: Leon Liang

Leon Liang, a wine educator and founder of Grapea Institute, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Leon Liang

Leon Liang is the founder of Shanghai Sannianjian Wine Club, as well as the COO of Grapea Institute which delivers world-class wine and spirit education in China through their strong and diverse team of educators conducting WSET, ONAV and other regional certification courses.

Leon himself is an official educator of ONAV CHINA, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, and Blind Wine tasting. He is the Chef Ambassador of Piccole Cantine Italiane and a wine judge of the Wine100 competitions, as well as the translator for The Concise Guide to Wine and Blind Tasting.