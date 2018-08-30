DAWA judges: Kavita Faiella

Kavita Faiella, brand ambassador for Shaw + Smith and Tolpuddle in the Asia-Pacific region, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Kavita Faiella

After working with a number of Australia’s most celebrated chefs, Kavita Faiella set her sights on Asia, working throughout the region for Aman Resorts and with the Press Room Group in Hong Kong. Kavita’s work saw her named as one of the 10 most influential wine personalities in India by CNN, and as one of the 20 most influential people in the Hong Kong food and beverage scene by Time Out.

After 10 years abroad, Kavita is happy to once again call Sydney home, where she is the brand ambassador for Shaw + Smith and Tolpuddle in the Asia-Pacific region. Just last year she was selected to attend the prestigious Len Evans Tutorial, where she was awarded the inaugural MW prize. In addition, she has passed the theory and practical component of her final Master Sommelier exam, and hopes to become Australia’s first female Master Sommelier.