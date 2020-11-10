The 2020 winners: The UK’s top specialist wine merchants

Carrying on from the 2020 local, national and online retailers of the year, 21 ‘Specialist Retailer of the Year’ titles were awarded to top wine retailers across the UK at the 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards.

Among the many judging parameters, the specialist retailers of the year were awarded and recognised for their expertise and meticulous wine selections from a given region, country or style.

Decanter Retailer Awards judging panel

Now in Decanter’s December issue, see what Chairman Peter Richards MW has to say about this year’s specialist winners, and discover where to shop for top wine selections from your favourite regions and wine styles…

The 2020 specialist retailers of the year