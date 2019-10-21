Over £60,000 raised for charity at annual Christie’s DWWA auction

This year’s Christie’s and Decanter World Wine Awards auction saw over £60,000 raised for charity.

The auction, which took place on the 17th October at Christie’s London headquarters was made up of 92 lots and provided the backdrop for a lively morning of bidding. Over £60,000 was raised which will be added to further fundraising activities for across a number of charities.

Bidding took place in the Christie’s auction room, via telephone or through Christie’s online sale room – with most of the lots being won by bidders in China or the United States.

To begin proceedings, auctioneer Charles Foley dedicated the morning’s bidding to the late David Elswood, the popular ex-head of Fine Wine at Christie’s who passed away in September 2019.

Italian reds once again proving popular with bidders

Lots were split into regions, with Champagne, Burgundy and Bordeaux being among the most popular from France. Red wines from Piedmont and Tuscany proved popular among bidders with all lots selling on their high estimates.

Particular highlights from this year included:

Four lots of Champagne, including a selection of Vintage, Non-Vintage, and Rose Champagne from small growers to Grandes Marques selling for £1000 each (high estimate: £900)

Two lots of red Burgundy, including Nuits-Saint-Georges, Gevrey-Chambertin, Pommard and Volnay also selling for £1000 each

Four lots of mixed Tuscan reds from the classic regions selling for £750 each (high estimate: £700)

Find out more about the wines on auction here.

Charity partnerships

The funds raised at this auction will be added to money raised through additional charity sales organised by Decanter with money being donated to a number of charities.

In addition to WaterAid, which Decanter has had a partnership over the past fourteen years with and raised over £1 million, money will also be donated to The Benevolent, TI Media’s nominated charity Rainbow Trust, Dementia UK, Cancer Research UK and WAY- Widowed and Young.

