Decanter World Wine Awards 2019: Full results announced

After two weeks of judging, the results are now in for the 16th edition of the Decanter World Wine Awards. Find out which wines won what in this year’s competition.

Key stats: Over the course of two weeks, 280 of the world’s top wine experts blind tasted close to 17,000 wines. This culminated in 50 Best in Show medals, 148 Platinum, 480 Gold, 4,164 Silver and 7,376 Bronze medals being given out.

France dominated the awards again this year with stunning quality hailing from Burgundy, Champagne, the Rhône and Provence. French wines won 13 of the 50 Best in Show medals, Burgundy did notably well, winning four top accolades, these were:

Château de Meursault, Les Charmes Dessus, 2017

Château de Meursault, Clos des Epenots, 2017

Christian Moreau Pére et Fils, Le Clos 2017

Domaine de la Vougeraie 2016

France was followed by Spain which received a total of eight Best in Show medals. Sherry performed particularly well receiving two Best in Show medals

Lustau, the Almacenista Antonio Caballero y Sobrinos Del Castillo Amontillado NV

30 Years Old V.O.R.S.

Wines from Rioja, Priorat, Rias Baixas and Castilla y Leon also emerged victorious.

Australia took 3rd place closely behind Spain with six Best in Show medals. Shiraz enjoyed another good year, with half of the esteemed accolades going to:

Brokenwood, Graveyard Vineyard Shiraz, Hunter Valley, New South Wales , Australia 2017

Woodlands, ‘Margaret’, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2016

Eileen Hardy, Chardonnay, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia 2016

The UK wine industry had another hugely successful year, with three of the top 50 wines globally coming from England. Two wineries scooped the ultimate award of Best in Show. Chapel Down won for not one but two of its wines, the Kit’s Coty Chardonnay 2016 and Kit’s Coty Coeur De Cuvée 2014. In West Sussex, Wiston Estate won Best in Show for its Blanc de Blancs Brut 2011.

Other noteworthy highlights

In Italy, Campania had a particularly interesting run of medals. Standing out from the crowd was the Cenatiempo Kalimera, a single varietal made using the indigenous Biancolella grape which was awarded Best in Show for its 2017 vintage.

Portuguese wines scooped an impressive six Best in Show medals, three of which went to the unique fortified wines of Port and Madeira.

Unexpected winners

Mexico put itself on the map with its most successful year ever, with a 46% medal increase since 2018. Mexican wines took home two Gold medals, compared to none in 2018, one of which was awarded for an unusual Nebbiolo blend.

More winners

New Zealand had a strong 2019 winning three Best in Show medals from Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough and Wairarapa.

The USA collected two Best in Show medals, one more than in 2018. California reigned supreme again with all top medal winners coming from the golden state.

La Luz del Vino from Argentina won a Best in Show for its Vinos de la Luz Single Vineyard Malbec 2017.

Georgia received a Best in Show for a Kisi from Teliani Valley – Glekhuri Qveri Kisi 2017.

An Assyrtiko, Sémillon blend won the Best in Show for Greece.

South Africa earned six Platinum medals which included a sparkling wine from Le Lude in the Western Cape.

China shows no signs of slowing down in its quest to produce award-winning wines for the global market. This is proven through the country’s success this year, winning no less than seven Gold medals.

Suntory won a Platinum medal for Japan with its Tomi No Oka Koshu 2017.

