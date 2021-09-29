The 7th annual Salon of Decanter Award Winners takes place in Slovenia

This month Decanter World Wine Awards medal winners celebrated success at the 2021 competition, joining together to showcase their award-winning wines at the 7th annual Salon of Decanter Award Winners.

Hosted by wine writer, founder of Belvin, Slovenia’s first wine school, and DWWA judge Robert Gorjak, the event took place on 7 September in Ljubljana, Slovenia to promote the quality of DWWA awarded wines and winemakers.

Connecting award-winning winemakers with restaurants, importers and consumers, attendees were invited to sample more than 86 DWWA 2021 award-winning wines from the 31 producers in attendance.

Three Platinum medals were showcased, including Slovenia’s two highest-scoring wines from the 2021 competition: Gašper’s 2019 Selekcija Cabernet Franc from Goriška Brda, Primorska and Radgonske Gorice’s 2017 Zlata Radgonska Penina Rosé Extra Dry from Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje.

One of the oldest wines entered in the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards, attendees were also able to sample Puklavec Family Wines’ Archive Furmint from the 1971 vintage, described by the DWWA judges as ‘multilayered, very expressive and long.’

A majority of wines from Slovenia were showcased alongside wines from Croatia and Bosna and Hercegovina.

On the event, Gorjak commented, ‘As organisers of the event we were really pleased to be able to bring together such a nice number of DWWA winners as well as visitors. Besides established names, it was great to see numerous new producers who proudly presented their awarded wines.’

Medal winners were awarded their DWWA certificates in person, and to close the event, tributes were paid to Steven Spurrier, co-founder of the Decanter World Wine Awards and an advocate for Slovenia and the country’s wines.

Visit Belvin for more information. All photos taken by Peter Irman, Vision.si