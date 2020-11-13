Award-winning wines to discover with Hong Kong’s Ponti Wine Cellars

Hong-Kong based Ponti Wine Cellars provides customers with a comprehensive range of top-quality wines from all over the world.

To celebrate the recently awarded wines at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards, Ponti Wine Cellars has selected some of its favourite medal winners, and now until 30 November 2020 is offering customers up to 20% off with an online exclusive.

Scroll down to see the award-winning wines on offer

Established in 1988, Ponti Wine Cellars now operates five premium wine stores – four in Hong Kong including Central, Tsim Sha Tsui, Happy Valley, Tai Hang and Sai Kung and one shop in Singapore.

Each store offers an extensive range of wines with 800 to 1,200 fine wine selections from key wine producing regions such as the USA, Italy, France, Spain, Argentina and Chile.

Ponti Wine Cellars’ online wine shop is equally vast with more than 800 top-quality wines to choose from, including these DWWA 2020 award-winning wines…

Ponti Wine Cellars x DWWA 2020

Online exclusive – Save 15% when you buy 1-5 award-winning wines and 20% when you buy six or more, now until 30 November 2020 (no promo code needed)

Silver, 91 points

Restrained aromas of white blossom, lemon and crunchy green apple with touches of sweet vanilla oak. Refreshing and bright.

Bronze, 89 points

Generous and toasty, showing ripe apricot, honeysuckle notes, marmalade, and a creamy texture balanced with sweet spice.

Bronze, 88 points

Subtle candied lemon and lime notes with a touch of minerality. Pleasant and juicy, charming.

Bronze, 89 points

Vibrant and plush with layered red plum, liquorice and black pepper, then supple tannins and cinnamon oak to the palate.

See more DWWA award-winning wine offers

About Ponti Wine Cellars

Website: pontiwinecellars.com.hk

Promotion period: Now until 30 November 2020

Promotion details: 15% off 1-5 bottles; 20% off six or more bottles (online only)

Online promo code: N/A (discount applied at checkout)

Follow Ponti Wine Cellars

Facebook @PontiWineCellars

Instagram @ponti.hk