Best of Bordeaux: Top 20 wines of DWWA 2020

France performed particularly well at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards with 12 of the competition’s top 50 Best in Show medals going to wines from Champagne, Alsace, Burgundy, Provence, the Loire and Bordeaux – Bordeaux making up 25% of this.

From Bordeaux, the 2018 and 2019 vintages stood out with 16 of the top 20 wines coming from these two vintages alongside three wines from the 2016 vintage and one from 2015 – ‘a vintage without the flamboyance of 2016, 2018 and 2019, but whose ripe, rich qualities are now beginning to round out a little, whose pores are beginning to open, and whose sometimes stern fruit is beginning to soften’ as Best in Show winner Château Bellevue-Cardon’s tasting notes begin.

On judging wines from Bordeaux, acting Regional Chair Andrew Jefford commented, ‘We’ve found lots of exciting wines and have been lucky enough to inherit some of the first 2019s come through into retail. At the same time, we have had good vintages like 2018 in a bigger, more opulent style, as well as very well balanced 2016s. We saw plenty of wines from those three vintages. Overall, it’s a very exciting year for Bordeaux.’

See below to discover Bordeaux’s top 20 award-winning wines – the Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medal winners from the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards – plus tasting notes.

DWWA 2020: Bordeaux’s top 20

Value Best in Show, 97 points

The 2019 vintage threw up a delectable cohort of young, fresh but almost irresistibly fruity red Bordeaux wines offering great value for money in this year’s DWWA: a ringing testimonial to the quality of this fine year, and a great opportunity for those who love the wines of this region but who don’t necessarily want to pay breath-shortening prices… or to wait half a decade or more. This Merlot-rich Bordeaux Supérieur is a fine example: dense purple-black in colour, with sweet, seductive black-cherry and elderberry scents and with a cascade of rich, exuberant fruits. There is some tannic firmness: just enough to give the beef or lamb a run for its money, but not enough to check the exuberant flow of the fruit.