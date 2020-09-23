Best in Show: The top 50 wines of DWWA 2020

Re-tasted three separate times by some of the world's top wine experts, this year's Best in Show medal winners represent the top 50 wines of the 2020 competition, making up just 0.3% of the 16,518 wines tasted.

In the final week of this year’s 28-day ‘Judging Month’, panels of Regional and Co-Chairs re-tasted all wines awarded a Gold medal from the previous weeks’ judging, awarding a Platinum medal to the best wines. The final day of judging then culminates with the Co-Chairs re-tasting all the Platinum wines to determine the best of the best, awarding ‘Best in Show’ to the most outstanding wines.

On judging, Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW comments, ‘There have been some wonderful discoveries. As ever the Best in Show day was tough, narrowing down to 50 top wines.’

Co-Chair Andrew Jefford adds, ‘Our judging system is something we are very proud of. When consumers see a DWWA sticker on a bottle, be it Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze, they can be reassured that the wine in question has been judged by regional experts and specialists before receiving its medal.

‘We discuss, we argue, we fight it out… that’s all part of the judging fun. Even with social distancing! But that’s also how you get the results which have made the DWWA an international wine benchmark.’

For yet another year, France was awarded the most Best in Show medals, receiving a total of 12 medals for wines from Bordeaux, Champagne, Alsace, Burgundy, Provence and the Loire. Italy claimed second place, receiving eight medals for this prestigious accolade followed by Australia with six Best in Show wins. Close behind, Portugal received five and Spain four.

One of the more surprising countries to prove itself among the top tier of wine producing countries was Moldova, winning two Best in Show medals. Other unexpected wins came from Switzerland, Hungary and Slovenia, each winning a place in the top 50 for sweet white wines.

DWWA 2020 Best in Show winners

(alphabetically ordered by country)

Argentina

Colomé, Lote Especial Tannat, Calchaquíes, Salta, Argentina 2018

Australia

Anderson Hill , O Series Shiraz, Lenswood (Adelaide Hills), South Australia, Australia 2018

, O Series Shiraz, Lenswood (Adelaide Hills), South Australia, Australia 2018 Fraser Gallop Estate , Parterre Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2018

, Parterre Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2018 Gatt , Old Vine Single Vineyard Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2014

, Old Vine Single Vineyard Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2014 Morris , Old Premium Rare Topaque, Rutherglen, Victoria, Australia NV

, Old Premium Rare Topaque, Rutherglen, Victoria, Australia NV Mr. Riggs , Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2017

, Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2017 Soumah, Hexham Vineyard Equilibrio Chardonnay, Yarra Valley, Victoria, Australia 2018

France

Albert Bichot , Domaine du Clos Frantin, Echezeaux Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2018

, Domaine du Clos Frantin, Echezeaux Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2018 Château Bellevue-Cardon , Pauillac, Bordeaux, France 2015

, Pauillac, Bordeaux, France 2015 Château Lacombe Cadiot , Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2019

, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2019 Château Rauzan-Gassies , L’Orme de Rauzan-Gassies, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2016

, L’Orme de Rauzan-Gassies, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2016 Château Sainte Marguerite , Symphonie, Côtes de Provence La Londe Cru Classé, Provence, France 2019

, Symphonie, Côtes de Provence La Londe Cru Classé, Provence, France 2019 Domaine Aimé Stentz , Gewurztraminer Sélection de Grains Nobles, Alsace, France 2017

, Gewurztraminer Sélection de Grains Nobles, Alsace, France 2017 Domaine des Fontaines , Cuvée Gabin, Anjou-Villages, Loire, France 2018

, Cuvée Gabin, Anjou-Villages, Loire, France 2018 Gustave Lorentz , Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergheim, Alsace, France 2016

, Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergheim, Alsace, France 2016 Rare , Brut, Champagne, France 2006

, Brut, Champagne, France 2006 Rare , Rosé Brut, Champagne, France 2008

, Rosé Brut, Champagne, France 2008 Taillet , Sur le Grand Marais Brut Nature, Champagne, France NV

, Sur le Grand Marais Brut Nature, Champagne, France NV Villa Baulieu, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, Provence, France 2016

Georgia

Teliani Valley, Glekhuri Rkatsiteli Qvevri, Kakheti, Georgia 2018

Greece

Estate Argyos, Cuvée Evdemon, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2016

Hungary

Juliet Victor, Édes Szamorodni, Tokaj, Hungary 2017

Italy

Argiano , Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2015

, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2015 Barone di Villagrande , Contrada Villagrande Superiore, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2017

, Contrada Villagrande Superiore, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2017 Cantina Valle Isarco , Aristos Kerner, Alto Adige Valle Isarco, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy 2018

, Aristos Kerner, Alto Adige Valle Isarco, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy 2018 K.Martini & Sohn , Maturum Riserva Lagrein, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Italy 2017

, Maturum Riserva Lagrein, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Italy 2017 La Biòca , Aculei, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2016

, Aculei, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2016 L’Astemia Pentita , Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2016

, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2016 Moretti Omero , Sagrantino di Montefalco, Umbria, Italy 2016

, Sagrantino di Montefalco, Umbria, Italy 2016 Vite Colte, Spezie, Barbaresco Riserva, Piedmont, Italy 2010

Moldova

Asconi Winery , Sol Negru Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé, Codru Moldova 2019

, Sol Negru Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé, Codru Moldova 2019 Purcari, Viorica de Purcari, Moldova 2019

New Zealand

Yealands, Single Block L5 Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2019

Portugal

Cálem , Colheita Port, Portugal 1961

, Colheita Port, Portugal 1961 Carmim , Monsaraz Reserva, Alentejo, Portugal 2017

, Monsaraz Reserva, Alentejo, Portugal 2017 Justino’s , Terrantez 50 Years Old, Madeira, Portugal NV

, Terrantez 50 Years Old, Madeira, Portugal NV Secret Spot , Douro, Portugal 2016

, Douro, Portugal 2016 Vista Alegre, 40 Year Old Tawny Port, Portugal NV

Slovenia

Simčič, Leonardo, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia 2015

South Africa

Rustenberg, Five Soldiers Chardonnay, Simonsberg-Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2018

Spain

Lustau , 30 Years Old V.O.R.S. Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV

, 30 Years Old V.O.R.S. Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV Lustau , 30 Years Old V.O.R.S. Pedro Ximenez, Sherry, Spain NV

, 30 Years Old V.O.R.S. Pedro Ximenez, Sherry, Spain NV Peique , Ramón Valle Mencia, Bierzo, Spain 2018

, Ramón Valle Mencia, Bierzo, Spain 2018 Torres, Grans Muralles, Conca de Barberà, Spain 2016

Switzerland

Provins, Les Domaines Tourbillon Sélection Grains Noble, Valais, Switzerland 2015

United Kingdom

Roebuck Estates , Classic Cuvee Brut, West Sussex, United Kingdom 2014

, Classic Cuvee Brut, West Sussex, United Kingdom 2014 Simpsons, The Roman Road Chardonnay, Kent, United Kingdom 2018

USA

Alpha Omega , ERA, Napa Valley, California, USA 2017

, ERA, Napa Valley, California, USA 2017 Domaine Serene , Mark Bradford Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, Oregon, USA 2016

, Mark Bradford Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, Oregon, USA 2016 Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, California, USA 2017

