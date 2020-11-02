Best of Hungary showcases DWWA 2020 award-winning wines

Hungary received more than one hundred medals at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards including top results for the country's famous sweet Tokaji wines, as well as sparkling, white and red wines.



Alongside Hungary’s success at DWWA this year, Best of Hungary – a fine food and wine importer, wholesaler and retailer in the UK, also received noteworthy awards including runner-up at the 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards for ‘Best Central & Eastern Europe Specialist’ and shortlisted for the Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year category at the 2020 Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The award-winning retailer has the largest Hungarian wine portfolio in the UK, stocking 94 wines from eleven wine regions, and is also a purveyor of fine foods including Hungarian truffles, caviar, honey, paprika and more.

Best of Hungary has selected an exclusive mixed case of DWWA 2020 medal winners including sparkling, white and red wines from five historical wine regions to celebrate Hungary’s results at the 2020 competition.

Best of Hungary x DWWA 2020

Kreinbacher, Classic Brut, Nagy-Somlói, Balaton, Hungary NV

Silver, 93 points

Very classy, elegant notes of green apples, grapefruit, lemon rind and pears. Crunchy on the palate with biscuit notes.

St. Andrea, Merengő, Egri Bikavér Superior, Eger, Hungary 2017

Silver, 93 points

Dry, ripe, juicy, well structured. Subtle and sophisticated with savoury complexity.

Tóth Ferenc, Superior Kadarka, Eger, Hungary 2018

Silver, 91 points

Lovely red cherry aromatics with some spicy notes with a touch of black pepper. Crunchy acid structure and firm tannins.

Kreinbacher, Öreg Tőkék Bora, Nagy-Somlói, Balaton, Hungary, 2017

Bronze, 88 points

Citrusy nose of lemon and lime with a flinty quality. Intriguing on the palate, smoky and fresh.

Riczu Tamás, Symbol, Villány, Hungary, 2017

Bronze, 88 points

Youthful aromas of dark fruits and an oaky nose. Ripe and juicy with a spicy finish.

Dobosi, Nivegy-völgy Olaszrizling, Balatonfüred-Csopak, Balaton, Hungary, 2018

Bronze, 88 points

Quite fruity nose with peach and mango notes over smoky notes. Very rich and intense, long finish.

About Best of Hungary

