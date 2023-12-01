Decanter magazine latest issue: December 2023

Inside the December 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Fizz for the season Going beyond Champagne, Anne Krebiehl MW recommends the best of bubbles
- Producer profile: Château TrotteVieille An under-the-radar estate that’s a jewel in the crown of St-Emilion, says Georgie Hindle
- Côtes du Rhône Villages to enjoy this holiday Matt Walls selects four whites and 16 reds that offer some of the best value you’ll find
- Wine, TV & me Olly Smith reveals a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life and wine in front of the camera
- My perfect case of Port A treat for our Port expert Richard Mayson, picking the ideal 12 bottles of his choice, for Christmas and beyond
- Vintage preview: Chablis 2022 It’s a ‘very fine vintage’, says a delighted Andy Howard MW: 30 wines to snap up (and more online)
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best in Calvados
- Christmas whiskies What to buy, for whom? Richard Woodard’s perfectly timed guide will help
GOOD LIVING
- Christmas with a twist Personal recipes from food editors, with wine-pairing by Fiona Beckett
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Blanc de Blancs Champagne Chardonnay’s the star: three Outstanding wines and 34 Highly recommended
- Panel tasting: New world Pinot Noir Australia, New Zealand and South Africa provide plenty of great drinking for Pinot lovers
- Expert’s choice: Cinsault Malu Lambert picks 18 of these offbeat, high-quality Cape reds
- Seasonal buys 34 top picks under £20 to enhance your festive table
- Festive treats £20-£50, 16 standout buys ideal to impress your guests
TOKAJ 2023
A sponsored supplement
- Magical Tokaj A welcome from Zsuzsa Toronyi of Wines of Hungary UK
- A perfect match Culinary inspiration from top UK restaurants. With Isa Bal MS & Natasha Hughes MW
- All about Aszú What it takes to make one of the world’s great sweet wines. By Caroline Gilby MW
- Tokaj travel Where to go and what to see in the Tokaj region. By Jonathan Wiggin
- UK stockists Where to find great sweet Tokaji wines
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; mature Bordeaux trends
REGULAR
- Meet the experts Decanter ‘s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column Place and origins are critical in wines
- Guest column Joe Warwick on coping with the ‘festive fatigue’
- Christmas sorted A cornucopia of wine gifts for all and sundry
- Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2023 Photos and highlights as our fantastic November tasting event returns to the Landmark Hotel
- DWWA 2023 highlights ‘Liquid gold’ – 14 outstanding sweet wines from around the world
- Wine to 5: Rob Cooke Chief operating officer, wine retail