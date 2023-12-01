Decanter magazine latest issue: December 2023

It's that time of year again and Decanter's latest issue has plenty of cheer to get you in the mood for Christmas. Looking for that perfect bubbly to kick things off? Check out our Blanc de Blancs Champagne panel tasting results as well as our guide to 25 non-Champagne alternatives from around the world. For gift inspiration – or a treat for yourself – peruse our selection of wine-themed presents – plus our guides to Port and Christmas whiskies. Or, if you're just seeking some escapism from the festivities, our Marlborough travel feature provides inspiration for the perfect road trip.