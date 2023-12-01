Decanter magazine latest issue: December 2023

{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer Mzg4MTExNWYxOGE5MDA4MDc0NTUyYzQ2Njc0YTNkMGY4MjU0NTljNGM3M2M1ZmZkYTU5M2VmMzllMzlhODEwOQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

It's that time of year again and Decanter's latest issue has plenty of cheer to get you in the mood for Christmas. Looking for that perfect bubbly to kick things off? Check out our Blanc de Blancs Champagne panel tasting results as well as our guide to 25 non-Champagne alternatives from around the world. For gift inspiration – or a treat for yourself – peruse our selection of wine-themed presents – plus our guides to Port and Christmas whiskies. Or, if you're just seeking some escapism from the festivities, our Marlborough travel feature provides inspiration for the perfect road trip.
Inside the December 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Fizz for the season Going beyond Champagne, Anne Krebiehl MW recommends the best of bubbles
  • Producer profile: Château TrotteVieille An under-the-radar estate that’s a jewel in the crown of St-Emilion, says Georgie Hindle
  • Côtes du Rhône Villages to enjoy this holiday Matt Walls selects four whites and 16 reds that offer some of the best value you’ll find
  • Wine, TV & me Olly Smith reveals a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life and wine in front of the camera
  • My perfect case of Port A treat for our Port expert Richard Mayson, picking the ideal 12 bottles of his choice, for Christmas and beyond
  • Vintage preview: Chablis 2022 It’s a ‘very fine vintage’, says a delighted Andy Howard MW: 30 wines to snap up (and more online)

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best in Calvados
  • Christmas whiskies What to buy, for whom? Richard Woodard’s perfectly timed guide will help

GOOD LIVING

  • Christmas with a twist Personal recipes from food editors, with wine-pairing by Fiona Beckett

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights 
  • Panel tasting: Blanc de Blancs Champagne Chardonnay’s the star: three Outstanding wines and 34 Highly recommended
  • Panel tasting: New world Pinot Noir Australia, New Zealand and South Africa provide plenty of great drinking for Pinot lovers
  • Expert’s choice: Cinsault Malu Lambert picks 18 of these offbeat, high-quality Cape reds
  • Seasonal buys 34 top picks under £20 to enhance your festive table
  • Festive treats £20-£50, 16 standout buys ideal to impress your guests

TOKAJ 2023

A sponsored supplement

  • Magical Tokaj A welcome from Zsuzsa Toronyi of Wines of Hungary UK
  • A perfect match Culinary inspiration from top UK restaurants. With Isa Bal MS & Natasha Hughes MW
  • All about Aszú What it takes to make one of the world’s great sweet wines. By Caroline Gilby MW
  • Tokaj travel Where to go and what to see in the Tokaj region. By Jonathan Wiggin
  • UK stockists Where to find great sweet Tokaji wines

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; mature Bordeaux trends

REGULAR

  • Meet the experts Decanter ‘s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Place and origins are critical in wines
  • Guest column Joe Warwick on coping with the ‘festive fatigue’
  • Christmas sorted A cornucopia of wine gifts for all and sundry
  • Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2023 Photos and highlights as our fantastic November tasting event returns to the Landmark Hotel
  • DWWA 2023 highlights ‘Liquid gold’ – 14 outstanding sweet wines from around the world
  • Wine to 5: Rob Cooke Chief operating officer, wine retail

