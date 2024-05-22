Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) judging is officially complete, with 243 international judges having in the past two weeks assessed more than 18,000 wines.

To celebrate 21 years of judging DWWA threw a party, which brought together more than 200 industry experts, to raise a glass to another successful year.

Held at London’s Vinoteca City, the celebratory evening included live music, Bolney English fizz, fresh oysters, canapés, cocktails and beers from Amathus Drinks alongside a DWWA 2023 Platinum medal-winning showcase to enjoy.

The evening started with a welcome speech from DWWA Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW who helped introduce the new DWWA Legacy Award – an award to recognise judges who have been involved in the competition for 15 years or longer. A special Legacy Award engraved Decanter was gifted to 47 judges in recognition of their service.

Among them, we honoured the late Philip Tuck MW for his longstanding contribution and commitment.

‘For myself and for quite a few people in this room, becoming a Master of Wine only happened with Philip’s help. He was a really wonderful, penetrating and inspiring teacher. Since we all have glasses in our hands, and for everyone who’s celebrating 15 years, and for Philip – cheers,’ said Evans.

