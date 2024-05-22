Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) judging is officially complete, with 243 international judges having in the past two weeks assessed more than 18,000 wines.
To celebrate 21 years of judging DWWA threw a party, which brought together more than 200 industry experts, to raise a glass to another successful year.
Held at London’s Vinoteca City, the celebratory evening included live music, Bolney English fizz, fresh oysters, canapés, cocktails and beers from Amathus Drinks alongside a DWWA 2023 Platinum medal-winning showcase to enjoy.
The evening started with a welcome speech from DWWA Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW who helped introduce the new DWWA Legacy Award – an award to recognise judges who have been involved in the competition for 15 years or longer. A special Legacy Award engraved Decanter was gifted to 47 judges in recognition of their service.
Among them, we honoured the late Philip Tuck MW for his longstanding contribution and commitment.
‘For myself and for quite a few people in this room, becoming a Master of Wine only happened with Philip’s help. He was a really wonderful, penetrating and inspiring teacher. Since we all have glasses in our hands, and for everyone who’s celebrating 15 years, and for Philip – cheers,’ said Evans.
Discover below the full list of long-standing DWWA judges and photo highlights from the night.
Find out results from this year’s judging on Wednesday 19th June on Decanter.com
DWWA Legacy Award Recipients
- Alessandro Marchesan
- Andrea Briccarello
- Andrew Jefford
- Andy Howard MW
- Anthony Rose
- Arabella Woodrow MW
- Barbara Philip MW
- Benjamin Llewelyn
- Beverley Blanning MW
- Dr Caroline Gilby MW
- Christine Parkinson
- Darrel Joseph
- Dominique Vrigneau
- Ed Adams MW
- Ferran Centelles
- Fiona McDonald
- Gerd Stepp
- Igor Sotric
- Jim Budd
- Justin Howard-Sneyd MW
- Justin Knock MW
- Keith Isaac MW
- Luis Capitao
- Marcel Orford-Williams
- Matthew Wilkin MS
- Matthieu Longuère MS
- Michael Garner
- Michael Hill Smith AM MW
- Mike Ritchie MW
- Nick Room
- Nigel Wilkinson MS
- Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
- Peter Richards MW
- Philip Tuck MW
- Pierre Mansour
- Poh Tiong Ch’ng
- Rebecca Palmer
- Richard Baudains
- Richard Mayson
- Robert Gorjak
- Roger Jones
- Ronan Sayburn MS
- Sarah Ahmed
- Sarah Jane Evans MW
- Simon Field MW
- Stephen Brook
- Tom Forrest
All eyes on Sarah Jane Evans MW as she gives a welcome speech and honours all long-standing judges who received the DWWA Legacy Award.
Dr Wojciech Bońkowski MW and Janet Dorozynski enjoying a glass of fizz kindly provided by English producer, Bolney Wine Estate.
Guests enjoyed delicious canapés freshly prepared by Vinoteca City.
From left to right: DWWA judge Alejandro Iglesias, Regional Chair for Argentina Paz Levinson and judge Florencia Gomez.
Live Spanish and Brazilian music from Giorgio Serci Guitar Duo.
DWWA judge Eddie McDougall (left) and Regional Chair for New Zealand, Cameron Douglas MS (right), celebrating with wine and Toast Brewing beers, kindly provided by Amathus.
From left to right: Michael Garner, Alessandra Piubello, Aldo Fiordelli, Angelo Sabbadin and Davide Buongiorno.
Long-standing judge and Regional Chair for Southwest & Rest of France, Dominique Vrigneau receiving his DWWA Legacy Award.
Never missing a chance to taste, judges sampled a selection of DWWA 2023 Platinum medal-winners all evening.
Cocktails were carefully prepared with spirits provided by Amathus Drinks. Spirits included Ferdinand's gin, D.Ulrich vermouth, Italian Grappa Marolo, Dolin Bitter de Chambéry and Michel Couvreur Taiwan malt whisky.
From left to right: Madeleine Stenwreth MW, Caro Maurer MW, Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Rod Smith MW and Frank Roeder MW.
The party was a great opportunity for DWWA judges and guests to reconcile and network with industry experts from around the world.
DWWA Judges Beverley Blanning MW and Laurent Richet MS cheers to another successful year of DWWA.
From left to right: Ben Chan, Lorraine Copes (Guest from Be Inclusive Hospitality), Shane Jones and Andrea Eby.
