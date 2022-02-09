Discover top-scoring wines at Wally’s Wine & Spirits

Founded in 1968 as the favourite neighbourhood liquor store in Los Angeles, Wally’s Wine & Spirits has transformed into the premier epicurean destination for unique, top-quality ingredients and products procured from across the globe.

From its vast wine portfolio of well-known regions and prestigious producers, Wally’s has selected six top-scoring Decanter World Wine Awards medal winners to highlight, including 98-point, Platinum medal winner Donnafugata’s Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria 2018.

Designed to be a one-stop shop for all things delicious, Wally’s Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Las Vegas Resorts World have combined a dazzling array of wines and spirits, a specialty gourmet cheese shop, and exceptional cuisine, in a sophisticated yet relaxed restaurant setting, to offer a distinct dining and retail experience for wine aficionados and food lovers everywhere.

If in Los Angeles or Las Vegas, Wally’s Wine & Spirits is not to be missed. But if looking to discover Decanter World Wine Awards’ top-scoring wines from further afield, visit Wally’s online to shop the below DWWA selection now…

DWWA 2021: Top-scoring wines available at Wally’s Wine & Spirits

Laurent-Perrier, Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature, Champagne, France NV

Gold, 95 points

$95

A briary salty and floral nose kicks off anticipation; elegant and ethereal. There’s line and precision and an impressive use of reserves to give gravity. Superb!

Château d’Esclans, Garrus, Côtes de Provence, Provence, France 2019

Gold, 95 points

$105

Perfumed nose of blueberry, wild strawberries and minty raspberries with toasty nuances. Bold yet refined on the palate with a persistent spicy finish. Quite charming.

Castiglion del Bosco, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

$69

Translucent black-red in colour, shading to a glowing garnet rim, with refined, artfully composed scents of subdued berry fruits, warm summer forest, dried mushrooms and soft suede. The wine is intense, deep, perfectly pitched in structural terms between lively, well-rounded acidity and brisk, sober tannins: a dignified, grave yet rewarding wine for a fine dinner. It is fully accessible now, yet the quality of its fruit and its balance suggest many years’ ageing potential, too.

Lisini, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Platinum, 97 points

$65

Powerful, creamy, succulent with oak in proportion to the ripe red fruits. Palate is plush and juicy with plenty of tannin.

Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2018

Platinum, 98 points

$45

Rich and waxy notes of dried orange, creme caramel, dried banana, marmalade and mango. Enticing with an explosion of ripe fruit on the palate, luscious with a vibrant balanced acidity.

Sandeman, 10 Year Old Tawny, Port NV

Gold, 96 points

$35

Mature red fruits and toasted almonds with lovely broad creamy flavours. This has depth and subtlety leading to a fresh, exotic, spicy finish. Polished and harmonious.

