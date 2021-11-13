DWWA 2021: Medal winners showcased at ProWine Shanghai

The 9th edition of the ProWine Shanghai was held from 9-11 November 2021. Despite ongoing overseas travel restrictions, the three-day event took place as scheduled and welcomed over 15,000 trade visitors from Shanghai, Hainan, Guangdong, Fujian, Hubei and Tianjin.
The fair offered great opportunities for guests to explore and taste wines presented by exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, including the top-awarded wines from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards.
The Decanter stand showcased 20 wines from France, Italy, Moldova and Chinese wine regions Xinjiang, Ningxia and Shandong for visitors to taste, including a diversity of styles ranging from white, rosé, red to sweet and fortified wines. The line-up consisted of one Gold, seven Silver and 14 Bronze medals and provided a comprehensive understanding of the quality of wines that DWWA recognised and rewarded.
Decanter also worked with China’s leading wine expert Li Demei, a DecanterChina.com columnist, associated professor of viticulture & oenology at Beijing University for Agriculture, to present a masterclass that featured some of the top winners from DWWA 2021, including the first Chinese dry white wine that won a Platinum medal at DWWA – Château Changyu, Afip A8 Chardonnay, Miyun, China 2018.
More than 60 Chinese wine professionals attended the fully-booked masterclass, which explored the judging process and scoring system of the Decanter World Wine Awards and highlighted nine of the single-varietal white wines from this year’s competition, including:
Masottina, Contrada Granda Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy NV
Gold, 96 points
Duval-Leroy, Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France NV
Silver, 93 points
Künstler, Weiss Erd Kostheim Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheingau, Germany 2019
Silver, 92 points
Ramón do Casar, Nobre Treixadura, Ribeiro, Spain 2019
Silver, 91 points
Tiansai Vineyards, Skyline of Gobi Reserve Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2019
Silver, 90 points
Château Changyu, Afip A8 Chardonnay, Miyun, Beijing, China 2018
Platinum, 97 points
Cantina Kurtatsch, Brenntal Riserva Gewürztraminer, Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2018
Gold, 95 points
Yuanrun, Petit Manseng, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019
Gold, 96 points
Henriques & Henriques, H&H Single Harvest Sercial, Madeira, Portugal 2001
Platinum, 98 points
ProWine Shanghai: DWWA 2021 Showcase
The following award-winning wines were sampled on the Decanter stand to showcase and highlight the high quality of wines awarded at DWWA 2021.
Gold
Achille Viglione, Durè, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont, Italy 2014
Gold, 95 points
Silver
Château les Bois Mathieu, Saint-Mont, Southwest France, France 2020
Silver, 90 points
Taverna, Tèch Nebbiolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2019
Silver, 90 points
Tiansai Vineyards, Sky Line of Gobi, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2020
Silver, 90 points
Tiansai Vineyards, Skyline of Gobi Reserve Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2019
Silver, 90 points
Tiansai Vineyards, T20 Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2019
Silver, 90 points
Tiansai Vineyards, T50 Syrah, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2018
Silver, 90 points
Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards, Six-Star, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2017
Silver, 90 points
Bronze
Domaine de Cassaigne, Grand Vin, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2019
Bronze, 89 points
Shandong Taila Winery, Vendanges Tartives Petit Manseng, Weihai, Shandong, China 2019
Bronze, 89 points
Aurvin, Gagauzia Merlot, Valul Lui Traian, Moldova 2020
Bronze, 88 points
Chateau H.Y.R.H, Mountain Wave Pinot Noir, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019
Bronze, 88 points
Plaimont, Les Cépages Préservés, Saint-Mont, Southwest France, France 2018
Bronze, 88 points
Château de Parenchère, Cuvée Raphaël, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2018
Bronze, 87 points
Dk Intertrade, Pastoral, Valul Lui Traian, Moldova 2020
Bronze, 87 points
Plaimont, Elia Colombard, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2020
Bronze, 87 points
Chateau H.Y.R.H, Mountain Wave Malbec, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019
Bronze, 86 points
Château H.Y.R.H., Mountain Wave Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019
Bronze, 86 points
Laderey, Mountain Merlot, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019
Bronze, 86 points
Shandong Taila Winery, Grand Maitre Collection Viognier, Weihai, Shandong, China 2018
Bronze, 86 points
Tenuta Foresta, Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy 2019
Bronze, 86 points
Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards, Harvest, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2018
Bronze, 86 points