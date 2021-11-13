DWWA 2021: Medal winners showcased at ProWine Shanghai

The 9th edition of the ProWine Shanghai was held from 9-11 November 2021. Despite ongoing overseas travel restrictions, the three-day event took place as scheduled and welcomed over 15,000 trade visitors from Shanghai, Hainan, Guangdong, Fujian, Hubei and Tianjin.

The fair offered great opportunities for guests to explore and taste wines presented by exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, including the top-awarded wines from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards.

The Decanter stand showcased 20 wines from France, Italy, Moldova and Chinese wine regions Xinjiang, Ningxia and Shandong for visitors to taste, including a diversity of styles ranging from white, rosé, red to sweet and fortified wines. The line-up consisted of one Gold, seven Silver and 14 Bronze medals and provided a comprehensive understanding of the quality of wines that DWWA recognised and rewarded.

Decanter also worked with China’s leading wine expert Li Demei, a DecanterChina.com columnist, associated professor of viticulture & oenology at Beijing University for Agriculture, to present a masterclass that featured some of the top winners from DWWA 2021, including the first Chinese dry white wine that won a Platinum medal at DWWA – Château Changyu, Afip A8 Chardonnay, Miyun, China 2018.

More than 60 Chinese wine professionals attended the fully-booked masterclass, which explored the judging process and scoring system of the Decanter World Wine Awards and highlighted nine of the single-varietal white wines from this year’s competition, including:

Masottina, Contrada Granda Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy NV

Gold, 96 points

Duval-Leroy, Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 93 points

Künstler, Weiss Erd Kostheim Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheingau, Germany 2019

Silver, 92 points

Ramón do Casar, Nobre Treixadura, Ribeiro, Spain 2019

Silver, 91 points

Tiansai Vineyards, Skyline of Gobi Reserve Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2019

Silver, 90 points

Château Changyu, Afip A8 Chardonnay, Miyun, Beijing, China 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Cantina Kurtatsch, Brenntal Riserva Gewürztraminer, Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2018

Gold, 95 points

Yuanrun, Petit Manseng, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019

Gold, 96 points

Henriques & Henriques, H&H Single Harvest Sercial, Madeira, Portugal 2001

Platinum, 98 points

ProWine Shanghai: DWWA 2021 Showcase

The following award-winning wines were sampled on the Decanter stand to showcase and highlight the high quality of wines awarded at DWWA 2021.

Gold

Achille Viglione, Durè, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont, Italy 2014

Gold, 95 points

Silver

Château les Bois Mathieu, Saint-Mont, Southwest France, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

Taverna, Tèch Nebbiolo, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2019

Silver, 90 points

Tiansai Vineyards, Sky Line of Gobi, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2020

Silver, 90 points

Tiansai Vineyards, Skyline of Gobi Reserve Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2019

Silver, 90 points

Tiansai Vineyards, T20 Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2019

Silver, 90 points

Tiansai Vineyards, T50 Syrah, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2018

Silver, 90 points

Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards, Six-Star, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2017

Silver, 90 points

Bronze

Domaine de Cassaigne, Grand Vin, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2019

Bronze, 89 points

Shandong Taila Winery, Vendanges Tartives Petit Manseng, Weihai, Shandong, China 2019

Bronze, 89 points

Aurvin, Gagauzia Merlot, Valul Lui Traian, Moldova 2020

Bronze, 88 points

Chateau H.Y.R.H, Mountain Wave Pinot Noir, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019

Bronze, 88 points

Plaimont, Les Cépages Préservés, Saint-Mont, Southwest France, France 2018

Bronze, 88 points

Château de Parenchère, Cuvée Raphaël, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2018

Bronze, 87 points

Dk Intertrade, Pastoral, Valul Lui Traian, Moldova 2020

Bronze, 87 points

Plaimont, Elia Colombard, IGP Côtes de Gascogne, Southwest France, France 2020

Bronze, 87 points

Chateau H.Y.R.H, Mountain Wave Malbec, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019

Bronze, 86 points

Château H.Y.R.H., Mountain Wave Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019

Bronze, 86 points

Laderey, Mountain Merlot, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2019

Bronze, 86 points

Shandong Taila Winery, Grand Maitre Collection Viognier, Weihai, Shandong, China 2018

Bronze, 86 points

Tenuta Foresta, Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy 2019

Bronze, 86 points

Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards, Harvest, Yili, Xinjiang, China 2018

Bronze, 86 points

