Despite ongoing travel restrictions, ProWine Hong Kong, formerly known as ProWine Asia (Hong Kong), was successfully held in Southeast Asia’s wine trading hub from 7-9 September 2021.

The 2021 edition was organised as a special local trade fair with top-class programmes spanning all three days of the show, including two masterclasses showcasing Gold, Platinum and Best in Show winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards 2021.

The masterclasses were hosted by Jennifer Docherty MW, a former DWWA judge who lives and works in Hong Kong. Docherty commented, ‘With a market that is so Bordeaux and Burgundy focused, it was a revelation for attendees to taste Swiss Chardonnay, Madeira, English sparkling wine and Barossa Shiraz.’

Both masterclasses were fully-booked with wine professionals able to sample three award-winning wines in each session.

The selection highlighted a range of different wine-producing regions and styles. See blow to discover what was showcased.

DWWA 2021: Top award-winning wines featured at ProWine Hong Kong

Gold, 96 points

100% Chardonnay



Intriguing nose displaying aromas of nuts, butter, ripe yellow apple and honeyed plums with some herbal notes of rosemary. Mellow acidity with poise and a spicy finish.

Platinum, 97 points

80% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Merlot, 7% Petit Verdot, 1% Malbec



Polished aromas of lovely ripe dark fruit and chocolatey spicy oak, with floral and herbal notes. An expressive and fresh palate with purity of fruit, juicy tannins, and a solid length. Approachable now and will age well.

Best in Show, 98 points

100% Verdelho



This alluring Verdelho, now with a vital two decades of maturity under its belt, is a translucent walnut in colour. The classic Madeira ageing process (which involves both heat and air) has left the wine aromatically glittering and multi-faceted: sweet and faintly smoky yet tangy with apple and grape fruits and decked with toffee, caramel, meat bouillon and mushroom. On the palate, this Verdelho is almost surprisingly dry after the sweet promise of the aromas, fresh with yet more apple and grape, and clean-finishing thanks to the pungent, sweeping acidity characteristic of all of the island’s wines. A toothsome mid-morning or mid-afternoon treat … and no hurry to finish the bottle, either.

Platinum, 97 points

100% Chardonnay



Taut and elegant with a fine mousse. Hawthorn and elderflower give way to crisp green apple and quince characters. The palate explodes with buttered brown toast and thickly spread lemon curd. Super crisp and long.

Gold, 96 points

100% Sangiovese



Fresh minty nose with notes of morello cherries, clove and leather and hints of pencil shavings. Crunchy acidity on the palate with a very long finish.

Platinum, 97 points

100% Shiraz



Classic Barossa Shiraz on the nose: mint and eucalyptus alongside sweet dark fruit, engine oil and smoky bacon. Very complex with an overlay of quality oak, the supple tannins in immaculate balance, the length astonishing. Utterly superb!

Decanter World Wine Awards home