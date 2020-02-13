DWWA at the Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter

At the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards, more than 280 of the world’s top wine experts blind tasted close to 17,000 wines. Of this, 1,877 wines from Spain and 698 from Portugal were blind tasted, culminating in the following DWWA 2019 results:

This 29 February, guests at the Decanter Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter will have the opportunity to sample winners from the 2019 competition at the DWWA Winners’ Table. See which award-winning wines from Spain and Portugal will be showcased below.

DWWA 2019 Winners’ Table:

Best in Show

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze