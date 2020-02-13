DWWA at the Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter

At the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards, more than 280 of the world’s top wine experts blind tasted close to 17,000 wines. Of this, 1,877 wines from Spain and 698 from Portugal were blind tasted, culminating in the following DWWA 2019 results:
This 29 February, guests at the Decanter Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter will have the opportunity to sample winners from the 2019 competition at the DWWA Winners’ Table. See which award-winning wines from Spain and Portugal will be showcased below.
Book tickets to the Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter now
DWWA 2019 Winners’ Table:
Best in Show
- El Coto, Coto de Imaz, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2012
- Familia Torres, Grans Muralles, Conca de Barberà, Spain, 2014
Platinum
- Adega A Coroa, Godello, Valdeorras, Spain, 2018
- La Rioja Alta, Viña Arana, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2012
- Hijos de Alberto Gutiérrez, De Alberto Dorado Verdejo, Rueda, Spain, NV
Gold
- Bodegas y Viñedos Verum, Ulterior Parcela No. 17 Graciano, Castilla, Spain, 2016
- Kopke, Colheita, Port, Portugal, 1999
- Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Imperial Autor, Rioja, Spain, 2014
Silver
- Quinta do Noval, Cedro do Noval, Duriense, Portugal, 2016
- Quinta da Gaivosa, Vintage, Port, Portugal, 2016
- Opta, Dão, Portugal, 2017
- Urbión, Cuvée, Rioja, Spain, 2017
- Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Fermentado en Barrica Viura, Rioja, Spain, 2016
- Paco & Lola, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain, 2018
Bronze
- Zinio, Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2014
- Clos de Lôm, Malvasía, Valencia, Spain, 2018
- Valmiñor, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain, 2018