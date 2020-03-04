Photo highlights: Decanter Spain and Portugal Fine Wine Encounter 2020

See photo highlights from Decanter's Spain and Portugal Fine Wine Encounter, which took place on Saturday 29th February 2020 at The Landmark Hotel, London.
Over 750 wine lovers gathered at the Landmark Hotel for the 2020 Decanter Spain and Portugal Fine Wine Encounter.
'La Rioja Alta, SA – The Art of Ageing' was the first masterclass of the day – a sell out class, led by
Julio Sáenz Fernández, winemaker.
The masterclass showcased the following wines: La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 890, Rioja 2005, 1995, 1981; La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 904, Rioja 2010, 2001, 1995; La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza Selección Especial, Rioja 2010, La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza Reserva Especial, Rioja 2001; and La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza, Rioja 1995 and 1985.
The first Discovery Theatre session was Bodegas Protos – the ‘founding father’ of Ribera del Duero, hosted by Marilena Bonilla, technical director & head winemaker. The wines tasted were: Protos, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2014; Protos, Finca El Grajo Viejo, Ribera del Duero 2015; Protos, 27, Ribera Del Duero 2016 and Protos, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2001, 2005, 2009.
Top 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winning wines from Spain and Portugal were showcased at the event.
The DWWA stand had 17 award-winning wines in total, including 2 Best in Show wines, 3 Platinum, 3 Gold, 6 Silver and 3 Bronze for visitors to taste.
The second Discovery Theatre of the day was by Remírez de Ganuza, exploring its reinvention of Rioja over three decades. The oldest wine was Remírez de Ganuza, Gran Reserva MG, Rioja 1994. The class was led by winery owner José Ramón Urtasun.
At 1.30pm the next masterclass took place - 'The New Classification of DOQ Priorat', led by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Decanter World Wine Awards Joint Regional Chair for Spain & member of Spain’s Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino.
Visitors tasted ten different wines from Priorat, including Alvaro Palacios, L’Ermita 2017 – the first time this wine has been shown in the UK.
Guests had the opportunity to taste wines from 163 wineries from Spain and Portugal all under one roof.
Sarah Ahmed, Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chair for Portugal, led the third masterclass – another sell out.
The wines showcased were carefully selected for the masterclass ‘Rare Museum Wines from Portuguese Icons’. Private cellars were unlocked for this wonderful class. The oldest wine was, fittingly, from the oldest Port house in Portugal - Kopke, Colheita Port 1966.
The final Discovery Theatre session was ‘Discovering Galicia with Sarah Jane Evans MW’, featuring ten wines which brought this fascinating region to life.
Visitors had access to two ballrooms showcasing more than 500 fine wines making it spectacular day out for fine wine lovers.