DWWA attends Wine Paris, Salon des Vins de Loire and Millésime Bio

For three consecutive weeks the Decanter World Wine Awards has attended French wine fairs in Montpellier, Angers and Paris to promote the world’s largest wine competition and collect DWWA 2020 wine samples from producers at the fairs.

The convenient drop-off service saves producers time and shipping fees, and is just one of the many ways DWWA promotes the competition around the world.

Especially beneficial for small- and medium-size producers, sample drop-off at Wine Paris, Salon des Vins de Loire and Millésime Bio was a huge success in 2020 with more than 800 samples collected. While a majority of the samples dropped off were from wine regions in France, producers from Italy, Spain, Austria and even Serbia took advantage of the delivery service.

As the DWWA 2020 entry deadline closes in just two weeks, these French wine fairs came at a great time to help producers with shipping needs and meet some of the entrants face to face.

Up next is DWWA 2020 judging week which will take place from 27 April – 7 May. See how judging week works here.

Last chance: Enter DWWA 2020 now