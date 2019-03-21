Decanter’s top rated New Zealand wines at Vinexpo New York

Decanter returned to Vinexpo New York to host another top masterclass with Elin McCoy showcasing New Zealand winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018.

For the second year Vinexpo New York returned to the Javits Exhibition Centre in Manhattan. The trade-only show took place on the 4th-5th March.

Decanter hosted a masterclass featuring eight New Zealand winners from the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) which was led by wine writer and columnist Elin McCoy.

2018 was a successful year for New Zealand at the DWWA where they won a total of 351 medals including three Best in Show and six Platinum.

The wines showcased in the masterclass included two Best in Shows, one Platinum, two gold and two silver medalists.

Amongst the line-up was a Sauvignon Blanc from Craggy Range that featured in the New Zealand whites: 2018 vintage report where it received 94 points – see the full report HERE

The masterclass begun with Vavasour’s 2017 Sauvignon Blanc, followed by a Spy Valley Riesling and Vidal’s El Lagado Chardonnay.

This was followed by the reds, and included a Ceres Pinot Noir, a Pinot Noir from Te Kairanga in Wairapa and Trinity Hill’s The Gimblet.

The tasting ended on a sweet Riesling from Seifried.