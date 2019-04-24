Top Italian wines showcased at Vinitaly 2019

The 53rd edition of Vinitaly closed on 10 April 2019, attracting over 125,000 visitors from 145 countries.

Maurizio Danese, President of Veronafiere said that “This was the largest ever Vinitaly with 4,600 companies (+130 vs 2018).”

Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere stated that “One of the distinguishing aspects of this edition of Vinitaly was undoubtedly its internationality”

The top five countries of origin for operators attending Vinitaly saw the number one spot go to the United States (+2% compared to 2018), followed by Germany (+4%), United Kingdom (+9%), China (+3%) and Canada (+18%).

Decanter was among those that also exhibited, showcasing a special selection of DWWA 2019 Italian winners at Vinitaly. This included six gold, one Platinum and one Platinum Best in Show medalists, all scoring 95 points or above.

The wines available were:

The 54th edition of Vinitaly is scheduled 19-22 April 2020.