Top sparkling wines showcased at The Great Sparkling Exploration

The second edition of Decanter’s The Great Sparkling Exploration took place on 20 June 2019, inviting guests to sample more than 200 sparkling wines from around the globe and explore the different grape varieties and winemaking methods.

The event included over 40 top producers from 22 sparkling wine regions and 10 different countries, as well as a Featured Region room dedicated to Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore.

Decanter World Wine Awards was among those that exhibited, showcasing a worldly selection of recent award-winning wines from the 2019 competition. The 12 sparkling wines presented included Silver, Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medal winners from seven different countries.

The wines available were:

Palmer & Co, Réserve Rosé Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France, NV

André Chemin, Tradition Blanc de Noirs Premier Cru Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France, NV

Frerejean Frères, Cuvée des Hussards Extra Brut Premier Cru, Champagne, Champagne, France, 2012

Chapel Down, Kit’s Coty Coeur De Cuvée, Kent, United Kingdom, 2014

Laverstoke Park Farm, Brut, Hampshire, United Kingdom, 2013

Laverstoke Park Farm, Rosé Brut, Hampshire, United Kingdom, 2013

Vigna Dorata, Brut Nature, Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy, NV

Masottina, Rive di Ogliano, Contrada Granda Brut, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy, 2017

Viñedos Balmoral, Edoné Gran Cuvée, Castilla, Spain, 2015

J Vineyards, Cuvée 20 Brut, California, USA, NV

Undurraga, Rosé Royal, Leyda Valley, San Antonio, Chile, NV

Simonsig, Kaapse Vonkel Brut, Western Cape, South Africa, 2017