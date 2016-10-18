Showcase of DWWA winners at 67 Pall Mall

A selection of 50 Platinum and Gold winners from DWWA 2016 were showcased at the private 67 Pall Mall wine club in London on 12 October. Only a selected group of members had the opportunity to taste these top wines from this year’s competition, including Platinum Best in Shows – Best Red Spanish Varietals over £15, Best Sweet under £15 and Best Rosé over £15.

Date of event: 12 October 2016

Venue: 67 Pall Mall, St. James’s, London SW1Y 5ES

