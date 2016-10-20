Enoteca Falorni: DWWA 2016 promotion in November

Family owed Enoteca Falorni, located in the Chianti Classico region of Italy, is promoting 6 DWWA 2016 winning wines from 1 November - 31 December 2016.

Italian wine specialist, Enoteca Falorni, is recognised as the largest Enoteca in Tuscany and features a selection of over 1,000 wines with more than 100 available for tasting.

From the beginning of November up until the end of December, customers will be given the chance to taste a special selection of gold medal winners from this year’s DWWA with a 20% discount on tastings from their Enomatic machines.

The DWWA 2016 winning wines on offer are:

Click here for full DWWA 2016 results

Promotional period: 1 November – 31 December 2016

Address: Piazza delle Cantine, 6 50022 Greve in Chianti (FI) – Italia

Website: www.enotecafalorni.it