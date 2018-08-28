Enoteca Falorni showcases award-winning wines

The most famous Enoteca in the Chianti Classico area showcases Award winning wines throughout 2018

Enoteca Falorni is known as the largest wine shop in Tuscany.

With their wide selection of over 1000 different labels to choose from and more than 100 wines that are available for tasting, it really is a treasure cave.

Using an innovating enomatic wine serving system Enoteca Falorni wines preserves their quality for more than three weeks – tasting as if the bottle had just been opened there and then. The system also guarantees quality control, quantity and the temperature of the wine on distributed, as well as offering customers the possibility to sample wines at an accessible price.

Not only a place where one can sample the best wine that the area has to offer but there’s also a great taste experience that can be enjoyed in the Enoteca’s Bistro.

Enoteca Falorni will be showcasing 22 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA until the end of the year

Promotion period: 2018

Buy 6 bottles and the cheapest is free throughout 2018

Address: Piazza delle Cantine, 6 50022 Greve in Chianti (FI) – Italia

Website: www.enotecafalorni.it