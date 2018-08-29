The New Zealand Cellar will showcase DWWA Winners

Visit The New Zealand Cellar this September to taste 2018 Decanter World Wine Award winning wines at a discount...

The New Zealand Cellar, located in Brixton, South East London (UK) specialises in selling wines from some of New Zealand’s finest vineyards.

Founded in 2014 by Melanie Brown, The New Zealand Cellar is a celebration of New Zealand’s breath-taking geographic diversity and expert winemaking ability. Driven by the desire to educate the world on the breadth and depth of New Zealand’s inspiring wine culture they offer free in store wine tastings and have knowledgeable and friendly staff on hand at all times to help you make the right decision in purchasing.

The New Zealand Cellar boasts the largest selection of premium kiwi wine in the northern hemisphere and will be showcasing 6 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA throughout the whole of September 2018.

The DWWA 2018 winning wines being showcased are:

Akitu, A1 Black Label, Central Otago, New Zealand, 2016

Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand, 2017

Left Field, Albariño, Gisborne, New Zealand, 2017

Man O’ War, Dreadnought, Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand, 2013

Akarua, Brut, Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand, NV

Nautilus, Chardonnay, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2016

Promotion period: 1-30 September 2018

10% off award winning wines all month

Mixed cases have 10% off too for all online purchases for the month

Last week of September taking 20% off the individual wines to celebrate the closing of the awards.

Address: The New Zealand Cellar, Pop Brixton, Unit S15, SW98PQ, Brixton, London

Website: www.thenewzealandcellar.co.uk