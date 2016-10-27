Social Wine & Tapas: DWWA 2016 promotion in November 2016

Social Wine & Tapas, based in central London, England, will be promoting eight winning wines from this year’s DWWA.

Wine bar, retailer and Tapas bar, Social Wine & Tapas has an extensive wine list that focuses mainly on European wines and featuring an eclectic mix of well and lesser known growers.

This November, Social Wine & Tapas will be offering their customers the chance to try a special selection of eight award-winning wines from the DWWA 2016.

The DWWA 2016 winning wines on offer are:

See full DWWA 2016 results

Promotional period: Until 30th November

Address: 39 James Street W1U 1DL London

Website: www.socialwineandtapas.com