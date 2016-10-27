Social Wine & Tapas: DWWA 2016 promotion in November 2016

Social Wine & Tapas, based in central London, England, will be promoting eight winning wines from this year’s DWWA.
Wine bar, retailer and Tapas bar, Social Wine & Tapas has an extensive wine list that focuses mainly on European wines and featuring an eclectic mix of well and lesser known growers.
This November, Social Wine & Tapas will be offering their customers the chance to try a special selection of eight award-winning wines from the DWWA 2016.
The DWWA 2016 winning wines on offer are:
- Wiston Estate, Blanc de Blancs, West Sussex, United Kingdom, 2010
- Gosset, Grand Blanc De Blancs Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France, NV
- Gosset, Grande Réserve Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France, NV
- Argyros, Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece, 2015
- Cape Point Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc, Cape Peninsula, South Africa, 2015
- Argyros, Vinsanto 4 Years Barrel Aged, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece, 2008
- Gonzalez Byass, Palo Cortado Apostoles, Sherry, Spain, NV
- Les Crêtes, Petite Arvine, Valle d’Aosta, Valle d’Aosta, Italy, 2014
Promotional period: Until 30th November
Address: 39 James Street W1U 1DL London
Website: www.socialwineandtapas.com