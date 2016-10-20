Tierra Nuestra: DWWA 2016 promotion in November 2016

Spanish wine specialist, Tierra Nuestra based in Seville, Spain, will be promoting over 300 DWWA 2016 winning wines this November.

Founded in Seville in the 80s and continuing with the family tradition, Tierra Nuestra offers a huge selection of national wines, quality charcuterie and excellent cuisine which can also be enjoyed in their bar.

This November, those who visit the store on Calle Doctor Pedro de Castro or online will be able to purchase over 300 DWWA 2016 winning wines with an exclusive 15% discount. Winning wines on offer include C.V.N.E., The Society’s Exhibition, Rioja Gran Reserva, 2004 , Pazo de Señorans, Selección de Añada, Rías Baixas, 2008 and Gonzalez Byass, Tres Palmas, Fino, Sherry, Spain, NV

See full DWWA 2016 results

Promotional period: 1st November – 30th November

Address: C /. Doctor Pedro de Castro, 5, 41004 SEVILLA

Website: www.tierranuestra.es