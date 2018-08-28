Vin Room Canada promotes DWWA 2018 winners throughout all of November!

Throughout November 2018, Vin Rooms across all 3 locations will be showcasing 8 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA.

Vin Room restaurant and wine bar has over 85 wines available by the glass. Their ethos is that wines are as unique and individual as the people who enjoy them and this is why at all their locations in Canada they offer a setting for people to explore a collection without feeling obligated to commit to a bottle or a glass purchase.

Vin Room uses innovating enomatic wine serving systems, which preserves their wines for weeks at a time however still keeping the quality of the wines as if they had just been open. The restaurant produces globally inspired cuisine made with local and regional ingredients, that all complement their rather extensive wine list too.

At Vin Rooms they like to encourage their guests to approach wine sampling with adventure and independence. Like well-travelled guides their experienced staff members are always on hand to help and answer any questions you may have.

Throughout November 2018, Vin Rooms across all 3 locations will be showcasing 8 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA.

They are also offering these award winning wines by the glass from 1st – 30th November.

Promotion period: 1st – 30th November 2018

Store locations:

– Mission, 2310 – 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2S 1X2

– West, 8561 – 8A Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T3H 0V5

– YYC Airport, Calgary International Airport, 2016D Airport Road NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T3H 0V5

Website: www.vinroom.com