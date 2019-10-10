DWWA winner’s table at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter

See all the DWWA 2019 award-winning wines that will be available to sample this 2-3 November at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter.
Olivia Mason

At the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards, more than 280 of the world’s top wine experts blind tasted close to 17,000 wines. Of this, just 2.9% of wines were awarded a Gold medal, 0.9% a Platinum and only 0.3% secured the top accolade of Best in Show.

This 2-3 November, guests at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter will have the opportunity to sample 44 of these top awarded Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines at the DWWA Winner’s Table. See which top performing wines will be available to try below.

Award-winning wines from the 2018 DWWA Winner’s Table at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter

DWWA 2019 Winner’s Table

Best in Show

Platinum

Gold

See all DWWA 2019 award-winning wines

Book tickets to the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter now