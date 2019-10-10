DWWA winner’s table at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter
See all the DWWA 2019 award-winning wines that will be available to sample this 2-3 November at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter.
At the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards, more than 280 of the world’s top wine experts blind tasted close to 17,000 wines. Of this, just 2.9% of wines were awarded a Gold medal, 0.9% a Platinum and only 0.3% secured the top accolade of Best in Show.
This 2-3 November, guests at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter will have the opportunity to sample 44 of these top awarded Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines at the DWWA Winner’s Table. See which top performing wines will be available to try below.
DWWA 2019 Winner’s Table
Best in Show
- Wiston Estate, Blanc de Blancs Brut, West Sussex, United Kingdom, 2011
- Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece, 2018
- El Coto, Coto de Imaz, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2012
- Familia Torres, Grans Muralles, Conca de Barberà, Spain, 2014
- Domìni Veneti, Vigneti di Jago, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy, 2013
- La Luz Del Vino, Iluminado Vinos de la Luz Single Vineyard Malbec, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza, Argentina, 2015
Platinum
- Fox & Fox, Tradition Blanc de Noirs Brut, East Sussex, United Kingdom, 2014
- Ktima Gerovassiliou, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece, 2018
- Adega A Coroa, Godello, Valdeorras, Spain, 2018
- André Chemin, Tradition Blanc de Noirs Premier Cru Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France, NV
- Brancott Estate, Letter Series O Chardonnay, Omaka, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2017
- Vasse Felix, Heytesbury Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia, 2017
- Grgich Hills Estate, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2016
- La Rioja Alta, Viña Arana, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2012
- Domaine Laurent Habrard, Kévin, Crozes-Hermitage, Rhône, France, 2017
- Domaine De Baronarques, Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2016
- Tenuta San Jacopo, Caprilius, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy, 2015
- Villa Pinciana, Terraria, Maremma Toscana, Tuscany, Italy, 2013
- Massimo Rattalino, Quarantadue42, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy, 2015
- Vignalta, Alpianae Passito, Fior d’Arancio Colli Euganei, Veneto, Italy, 2015
- Hijos de Alberto Gutiérrez, De Alberto Dorado Verdejo, Rueda, Spain, NV
- Holdvölgy, Culture 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary, 2012
Gold
- Henri Champliau, Rosé Brut, Crémant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, France, NV
- Hans Wirsching, Iphöfer Julius-Echter-Berg Silvaner, Grosses Gewächs, Franken, Germany, 2016
- Torre Mora, Scalunera, Etna, Sicily, Italy, 2018
- Domaine Saint Ferréol, Viognier, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2017
- Château les Ormes, Saint-Julien, Bordeaux, France, 2012
- Domaine Gérard Brisson, Les Charmes La Louve Terra Vitis, Morgon, Beaujolais, France, 2018
- Château Rouquette sur Mer, L’Esprit Terroir, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2017
- Château Saint Jean d’Aumières, L’Alchimiste, Languedoc Terrasses du Larzac, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2017
- Château Saint-Roch, Chimères, Côtes du Roussillon Villages, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2017
- Gabriel Meffre, Saint Théodoric, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2017
- Minkov Brothers, Cabernet Sauvignon, Thracian Valley, Southern Region – Thracian Lowland, Bulgaria, 2017
- Pedra Cancela, Winemaker Selection, Dão, Portugal, 2016
- Bodegas y Viñedos Verum, Ulterior Parcela No. 17 Graciano, Castilla, Spain, 2016
- Vignamaggio, Merlot di Santa Maria, Rosso Toscana, Tuscany, Italy, 2015
- Castello Monterinaldi, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy, 2016
- Francone, Gallina, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy, 2016
- Trinity Hill, Homage, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, 2016
- Luna Vineyards, Petit Verdot, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2016
- Zantho, Beerenauslese Scheurebe, Burgenland, Austria, 2017
- Château Haut-Bergeron, Sauternes, Bordeaux, France, 2016
- Kopke, Colheita, Port, Portugal, 1999
See all DWWA 2019 award-winning wines
Book tickets to the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter now