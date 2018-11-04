Join us at our flagship Encounter where 100 of the world’s most prestigious producers come together under one roof.
Saturday 3 November, 11am – 5pm SOLD OUT
Sunday 4 November, 11am – 5pm
The Landmark Hotel, NW1
Your ticket will give you full access to the Grand Tasting rooms, promising an unforgettable day as you walk around, meet the winemakers and taste some of the best wines from around the world.
Grand Tasting
A walk around tasting
from 11am - 5pm
Tickets only £80
Full access to the Grand Tasting rooms - your chance to meet more than 100 of the world's greatest wine producers
Discovery Theatres
A series of informal tutored tastings featuring six great wines per session.
Tickets sold separately
from Grand Tasting tickets
Masterclasses
Learn from the experts at Decanter's world-class 90 minute tutored tastings
Masterclass tickets are sold separately to Grand Tasting tickets and places are strictly limited
Please note that the Grand Tasting, Masterclasses & Discovery Theatre sessions are separate events.
Purchasing a ticket to the Masterclasses or the Discovery Theatre sessions does not give you access to the Grand Tasting ballrooms.
Buy your tickets