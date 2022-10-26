London resident, wine writer and wine event host Hannah Crosbie has found the best London wine bars and restaurants offering corkage deals and discounts right now.

On Tuesday evenings, guests can enjoy a five-course tasting menu where you can bring your own drink for zero corkage fee. It’s a fabulous opportunity to work on the wine and food pairing yourself, or just uncork a particular bottle you’ve been saving for a special occasion.

107 Upper St, London N1 1QN.

Every Monday to Wednesday at 28°-50° South Kensington, bring your own special bottle for lunch or dinner for free. Outside of these times, corkage is just £20 per bottle.

They also run Champagne and Oyster Weekends at the Chelsea, Oxford Circus and South Kensington locations. Every weekend you can enjoy an unlimited 90-minute feast celebrating their new house Champagne, Ayala Brut Majeur, for £65 per person. Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm (until 5pm on Saturdays).

Every Sunday, a selection of wines from Festa – Bar Douro’s online wine shop – are available at shop price while dining at the London Bridge site. Changing on a weekly basis, this rotating curation champions the versatility of Portuguese wine, perfectly paired with their range of petiscos – small Portuguese snacking plates.

Arch 35B, 85B Southwark Bridge Road, London SE1 0NQ.

Take advantage of the £5 corkage fee at Hawksmoor every Monday and enjoy a great steak with a bottle you’ve been saving.

At Seven Dials, Spitalfields, Knightsbridge, Air Street, Guidhall and Manchester sites.

Enjoy wines in this cosy wine bar at the retail price every Monday at the Battersea branch. Enjoy with one of the sharing platters.

Humble Grape, 2 Battersea Rise, London SW11 1ED.

Go for dinner at Ombra on a Monday with your own bottle from home and enjoy free corkage. This cosy canalside restaurant is a fabulous place to enjoy a bottle from your cellar, or from their list of Italian wines.

1 Vyner Street, Bethnal Green, London E2 9DG.

Book Orasay’s private dining room and enjoy free corkage all night, any day of the week. The perfect opportunity to share a special bottle by candlelight.

31 Kensington Park Rd, London W11 2EU.

Sager + Wilde have introduced free corkage on Sundays and Mondays at their Paradise Row site.

Arch 250 Paradise Row, London, E2 9LE.

Enjoy a choice of 12 wines by the bottle at 50% off on Mondays at Remedy wine bar.

Remedy, 124 Cleveland St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 6PG.

Every week, Vinoteca runs Cork Club Monday. To join, pop into your local branch to request a free cork keyring. Flash this when you visit on a Monday, and you’ll only pay the shop price on every bottle of wine when you dine. Available at the Borough, Chiswick, City, Farringdon, Kings Cross.

Vinoteca City also runs Brunch and Bubbles every Saturday; all bottles of fizz on the list are half price, and can be paired with their brilliant brunch menu.

