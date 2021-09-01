Enjoy an exclusive offer on award-winning Italian reds at Independent Wine

Independent Wine works directly with small, family-owned wineries in Italy, with a primary focus on sourcing award-winning Italian wines.

The online retailer has recently launched a Decanter Medal Winners – Italian reds wine club, and throughout September, while stock lasts, Independent Wine is offering Decanter readers an exclusive 20% discount on their first case of six with the code DWWA2021 at checkout.

Scroll down to see the award-winning Italian wines on offer

Since launching in 2020, Independent Wine have built a specialised portfolio featuring the UK’s record number of Decanter medal-winning wines from all over Italy.

As one might expect, they boast a selection of premium bottles from Italy’s most famous denominations, such as Barolo, Barbaresco, Amarone della Valpolicella and Brunello di Montalcino, but they also offer a wide range of premium wines from lesser-known regions such as Lombardy’s Franciacorta, Alto Adige’s Lagrein, and Sardinia’s Cannonau and Vermentino.

Independent Wine is an online-only merchant, running its operations from its warehouse in Dean Village, in the historic centre of Edinburgh. All wines are available with free next day delivery throughout the Mainland UK.

Elvira and Oleg, Independent Wine’s founders, travel personally to each winery they work with and never leave any stone unturned. With a decade of experience in engineering and manufacturing, Oleg inspects each winery with the most critical eye and only selects the best. He says “we see quality wine when a rigorous technological process is applied to transform a gift of nature.”

More about Independent Wine’s exclusive offer

The Decanter Medal Winners – Italian reds wine club includes six premium red wines. This case will be delivered every month, with delivery free of charge to any address in mainland UK.

Use the code DWWA2021 at checkout from 1 to 30 September 2021 to save 20% on your first case.

Decanter readers: Use the code DWWA2021 at checkout to save 20%

DWWA 2021 Italian reds mixed case from Independent Wine

Francone, Barbaresco Riserva DOCG 2016

Silver, 90 points

A black-fruited and savoury wine with a leathery mid-palate. Quite rich and concentrated, with ripe tannins and good underlying acidity.

Demarie, Barolo DOCG 2016

Bronze, 87 points

Fragrant, Christmas-spiced and sweet red fruit character. Powerful, modern style with dominating oak.

K. Martini & Sohn, Maturum Riserva Lagrein, Alto Adige DOC 2018

Silver, 93 points

Charming nose of red cherry, plum, fig, liquorice and tobacco, then to a palate of inky black cherry and shapely tannins.

Feudi di Guagnano “Pietrafinita”, Primitivo di Manduria DOC 2019

Bronze, 87 points

Herbal nose with sweet spices and ripe cherry. Classic Primitivo style. Rustic, with impressive complexity.

Orlandi Contucci Ponno, Podere La Regia Specula, Colline Teramane Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOCG 2017

Bronze, 86 points

Rustic nose, meaty with struck match flinty character. Dark fruit flavours remain savoury on the palate.

Ridolfi, Rosso di Montalcino DOC 2018

Silver, 90 points

A dried fruit bouquet opens up on the nose, the potpourri character is showing off gracefully. Classy and elegant palate.

About Independent Wine

Website: www.independent.wine

Promotion period: 1-30 September 2021

Promotion details: Join the new “Decanter Medal Winners – Italian reds” wine club with an exclusive 20% discount

Online promo code: DWWA2021

Follow Independent Wine

Twitter @Wineindependent

Instagram @Independent.Wine

Facebook @Independent.Wine.Shop