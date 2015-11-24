FAQs – DWWA

Where can I buy Decanter magazine?

You can buy and subscribe to Decanter magazine online at www.decanter.com/subscribe

I have forgotten the password for my online account. How can I reset it?

If you can’t remember your password, please visit: entry.decanterawards.com/en/User/ForgottenPassword. Write your email inside the text box and click ‘’Retrieve Password’’.

How do I download my certificates?

Entrants can check their results on their personal account and on Decanter.com, as well as download their certificates from their online account. To download your certificates, just click on the ‘arrow’ in grey next to your results within each wine page or click on ‘Download All Certificates’ in your ‘My Wines’ page in your account.

How do I download certificates from previous years?

If you entered into the DWWA 2014 onwards, you can download your certificates by logging into your online account at entry.decanterawards.com/ and go to the year competition section.

For previous years, please contact awards@decanter.com.

How can I purchase bottle stickers?

You can purchase bottle stickers online at shop.decanterawards.com.

How do I take part in your promotions / what opportunities are there to promote my winning wines?

Decanter organises regular events to promote your results, for more information on events organised by Decanter, please check regularly: www.decanter.com/wine-events. You can also sign up for free to our newsletter to be informed of the dates when they are released, click here to sign up.

How do I send my wines for the competition?

There are three options:

By using our consolidate shipping service Hand delivery to our stand at selected fairs Direct delivery to our warehouse in Kent

For more information about shipping your wine samples, please click here.

My wines are held in UK Customs, what should I do?

If wines are held in Customs, our logistics partner can provide Registered Consignee Service for a fee of £50 + taxes per entry.

Please contact our consolidated shipping agent directly for more information (Hellmann Logistics).

Hellmann Contact Details:

Mark Brooksby

Office +44 (0) 1304 248 390

Direct: +44 (0) 1304 248394

Mobile: +44 (0) 7718 009667 Email: mark.brooksby@hellmann.net



Steve Harris

Office +44 (0) 1304 248 390

Direct: +44 (0) 1304 248 393

Mobile: +44 (0) 7718 009 666

Email: steve.harris@hellmann.net

How do I update my stockist details and upload bottle shots for my wines in my account?

You can update your stockist information at any time via your online account. Go to “my wines” section and select the wine you would like to add/amend the information to, and add the stockist information in the “stockist and retail price” section.

Where can I find/download the DWWA logos in hi-res?

You can find all DWWA logos in hi-res in our Media Centre: www.decanter.com/awards-home/media-centre-dwwa-277942/

How can I get an invoice for a payment I have made?

You can access your invoice directly from your account at any time by just going into the ‘payment history’ tab of your personal online account.

How do I know if I won in DWWA?

If you entered the DWWA 2018, you can check your results by logging into your online account at www.decanter.com/enter

I entered DWWA, why should I enter DAWA?

Our judges are all leaders in the Asia market and our promotions for DAWA winners are targeted and focused in Asia for you to reach out to wine lovers and trade professionals in the region.

If you have any further queries, please contact one of our departments here below:

Tel: +44 (0) 203 148 5000

Editorial: editor@decanter.com

Advertising: advertising@decanter.com

Awards (both World Wine Awards & Asia Wine Awards): awards@decanter.com

Awards Finance: payments@decanter.com

Events: events@decanter.com

Panel tastings: Decanter_tasting@decanter.com

Subscription enquiries: magazinesdirect@quadrantsubs.co.uk