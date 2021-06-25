Photo highlights: Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 judging weeks

From 14 to 23 June, the first round of Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 judging took place with 18,091 wines tasted - more than any other year in the competition’s history.

Now onto Platinum and Best in Show judging until 29 June, discover photo highlights of what’s been going on at the 18th edition of the world’s largest and most influential wine competition.

DWWA 2021 results will be announced 7 July 2021 on Decanter.com