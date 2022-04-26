Hong Kong’s largest specialist wine retailer Watson’s Wine promotes DWWA 2021

Celebrating the start of Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 judging, Watson’s Wine – Hong Kong’s largest specialist and online wine retailer – is highlighting some of their favourite wines from the 2021 competition.

From 26 April to 30 May 2022, Watson’s Wine is offering online and in-store sales on DWWA 2021 winners with up to 30% discount.

The selection on offer includes 35 of the 90+ point wines including the RSRV Cuvée 4.5 Brut Grand Cru NV from Champagne house Maison Mumm, as well as the 2019 Marchesi Mazzei Fonterutoli from Chianti Classico which both received 96 points.

Featured wines allow customers the opportunity to explore different regions, wine styles and grape varieties with savings up to 30%.

To see all wines on offer throughout the month of May see below or view on Watson’s Wine’s website here.

About Watson’s Wine: Established in 1998, Watson’s Wine is the largest specialist wine retailer in Hong Kong with an online store and over 20 speciality stores in Hong Kong and Macau.

It offers Asia’s growing wine market a comprehensive selection of fine wine, sake, spirits, and accessories.

With vintages sourced directly from over 20 countries, Watson’s Wine lists over 4,000 different wines and great service from WSET trained staff.



Watson’s Wine: DWWA 2021 Promotion

Now until 30 May 2022, save up to 30% on selected DWWA 2021 award-winning wines. Visit Watson’s Wine’s website for more details →

Gold

Maison Mumm, RSRV Cuvée 4.5 Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Gold, 96 points

White Sparkling, Mazzei, Fonterutoli, Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy 2019

Red Still Dry, Gold, 96 points

Red Still Dry, Veuve Clicquot, Rosé Brut, Champagne, France 2012

Rosé Sparkling, Gold, 96 points

Silver

Beaumont des Crayères, Fleur de Meunier Brut Nature, Champagne, France 2014

White Sparkling, Silver, 93 points

White Sparkling, Beaumont des Crayères, Grand Rosé Brut, Champagne, France NV

Rosé Sparkling, Silver, 92 points

Rosé Sparkling, Beaumont des Crayères, Grande Réserve Brut, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Silver, 90 points

White Sparkling, Chapel Hill, The MV Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2019

Red Still Dry, Silver, 90 points

Red Still Dry, Château La Coste, Grand Vin Rosé, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, Provence, France 2020

Rosé Still Dry, Silver, 91 points

Rosé Still Dry, Clinet, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2017

Red Still Dry, Silver, 90 points

Red Still Dry, Concha y Toro, Marques de Casa Concha Etiqueta Negra, Puente Alto, Maipó Valley, Chile 2019

Red Still Dry, Silver, 92 points

Red Still Dry, Cono Sur, 20 Barrels Cabernet Sauvignon, Pirque, Maipó Valley, Chile 2017

Red Still Dry, Silver, 91 points

Red Still Dry, Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2018

Red Still Dry, Silver, 93 points

Red Still Dry, Craggy Range, Te Kahu, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2019

Red Still Dry, Silver, 90 points

Red Still Dry, Domaine Sigalas, Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2020

White Still Dry, Silver, 93 points

White Still Dry, Elderton, Command Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2017

Red Still Dry, Silver, 92 points

Red Still Dry, G. H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Brut, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Silver, 90 points

White Sparkling, Gusbourne, Rosé Brut, Kent, United Kingdom 2016

Rosé Sparkling, Silver, 93 points

Rosé Sparkling, Henschke, Keyneton Euphonium, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2016

Red Still Dry, Silver, 94 points

Red Still Dry, Jansz, Premium Cuveé Brut, Tasmania, Australia NV

White Sparkling, Silver, 92 points

White Sparkling, Kaiken, Ultra Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2019

Red Still Dry, Silver, 91 points

Red Still Dry, Kir Yianni, Ramnista Xinomavro, Naoussa, Macedonia, Greece 2017

Red Still Dry, Silver, 92 points

Red Still Dry, Maison Mumm, RSRV Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France 2014

White Sparkling, Silver, 92 points

White Sparkling, Moët & Chandon, Rosé Impérial Brut, Champagne, France NV

Rosé Sparkling, Silver, 91 points

Rosé Sparkling, Moët & Chandon, Rosé Impérial Brut, Champagne, France NV

Rosé Sparkling, Silver, 91 points

Rosé Sparkling, Moët & Chandon, Impérial Brut, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Silver, 91 points

White Sparkling, Moët & Chandon, Impérial Brut, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Silver, 91 points

White Sparkling, Montes Alpha, M, Apalta, Colchagua, Chile 2018

Red Still Dry, Silver, 91 points

Red Still Dry, Palliser Estate, Pinot Noir 2019, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2019

Red Still Dry, Silver, 91 points

Red Still Dry, Palmer & Co, Blanc De Blancs Brut, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Silver, 91 points

White Sparkling, Palmer & Co, Réserve Brut, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Silver, 91 points

White Sparkling, Thelema, Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2018

Red Still Dry, Silver, 91 points

Red Still Dry, Trefethen, Chardonnay, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, California, United States 2019

White Still Dry, Silver, 90 points

White Still Dry, Vasse Felix, Tom Cullity Cabernet Sauvignon-Malbec, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2017

Red Still Dry, Silver, 92 points

Red Still Dry, Vasse Felix, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2018

Red Still Dry, Silver, 91 points

Red Still Dry, Yalumba, The Signature Cabernet Sauvignon-Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2016

Red Still Dry, Silver, 90 points

Bronze

Blind River, Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2020

White Still Dry, Bronze, 87 points

White Still Dry, Bodegas Palacio, Glorioso, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 89 points

Red Still Dry, Carmelo Rodero, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 87 points

Red Still Dry, Ceretto, Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont, Italy 2020

White Sweet, Bronze, 89 points

White Sweet, Chapel Hill, The MV Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2019

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 89 points

Red Still Dry, Chapel Hill, The Vicar Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 89 points

Red Still Dry, Château Prieuré-Lichine, Confidences de Prieuré-Lichine, Margaux, Bordeaux, France 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 89 points

Red Still Dry, Clairault, Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2018

White Still Dry, Bronze, 88 points

White Still Dry, Clinet, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 88 points

Red Still Dry, Elderton, Neil Ashmead Grand Tourer Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 89 points

Red Still Dry, Fèlsina, Fontalloro, Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 89 points

Red Still Dry, Fèlsina, Rancia, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 88 points

Red Still Dry, G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Rosé Brut, Champagne, France NV

Rosé Sparkling, Bronze, 88 points

Rosé Sparkling, House of Arras, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Tasmania, Australia NV

White Sparkling, Bronze, 89 points

White Sparkling, House of Arras, A by Arras Premium Cuvée Brut, Tasmania, Australia NV

White Sparkling, Bronze, 88 points

White Sparkling, Mazzei, Ser Lapo, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 89 points

Red Still Dry, Quinta Do Portal, Reserva, Douro, Portugal 2018

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 87 points

Red Still Dry, Soutiran, Blanc De Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Bronze, 89 points

White Sparkling, Tenuta Regaleali, Rosso del Conte, Contea di Sclafani, Sicily, Italy 2016

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 88 points

Red Still Dry, Trinity Hill, Chardonnay, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2019

White Still Dry, Bronze, 89 points

White Still Dry, Trinity Hill, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2019

Red Still Dry, Bronze, 88 points

Red Still Dry, Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut, Champagne, France NV

White Sparkling, Bronze, 88 points