DWWA 2011: Spain tops the medal table

With the 2012 Olympics less than a year away, and in the vinous version of the Olympics, the Decanter World Wine Awards, Spain has topped the medals table, with a haul of 828 medals.

Spain is followed by Australia on 714, and South Africa on 573.

But medal tables are never that simple. It’s all about gold to get you to the top of the tree and just like their domination of the Olympic pool, Australia sits in the No. 1 spot with 40 golds and trophies won.

Not far behind with 36 golds/trophies comes South Africa with Argentina making it on to the rostrum on 27 golds.

Champagne and Spain are the first old world countries appearing on the golds and trophies list, sitting in joint fifth with a respectable 23 golds each.

