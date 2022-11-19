Lotte Departement Store in South Korea promotes DWWA 2022 award-winning wines

From 18 November to 5 December the Lotte Departement Store across South Korea is promoting a selection of 15 award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022.

A leading company in the Korean shopping culture and industry, the main branch of the Lotte Departement Store opened in 1979. Nowadays, it offers everything from everyday household goods to international luxury brands, along with a duty free shop and restaurants.

The campaign features wines from Australia, Chile, France, Italy, Spain and Uruguay and covers different styles and medals, including 95-point San Pedro, Cabo De Hornos Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 from Chile and Piper-Heidsieck’s Brut 2014 vintage Champagne.

Guests to the Lotte stores will enjoy up to 30% discount when purchasing the participating medal winners.

Sparkling

Piper-Heidsieck, Brut, Champagne, France 2014

Gold, 95 points

Mid plus gold in colour, with an active broad mousse. Big and rich style, with ripe and developed aromas, red apple, meyer lemon and some autolytic character. The acidity is fresh, very long and precise palate with lovely froth and a touch of stem ginger notes.

Veuve Clicquot, Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 91 points

Noticeable fruit intensity and fresh notes of red fruits, fresh blueberries and a small amount of quince. Interesting and quite demanding.

Moët & Chandon, Impérial Brut, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 88 points

Charming and sleek aromas. Intense tropical flavours with a hint of floral touches. Appealing and well made.

White

Garzón, Reserve Albariño, Uruguay 2021

Silver, 91 points

Elegant and aromatic with lime, grapefruit and herb leading to a palate of white stone fruit and vibrant acidity.

Errazuriz, Max Chardonnay, Aconcagua Valley, Chile 2020

Bronze, 89 points

Ripe peach flavours with some underripe green fruits. Pleasant with nice clean acidity.

Rosé

Freixenet, Italian Rosé, Veneto, Italy 2021

Bronze, 86 points

Simple red fruits and rose petals and a sweetly-fruited palate with freshness.

Red

San Pedro, Cabo De Hornos Cabernet Sauvignon, Cachapoal, Chile 2019

Gold, 95 points

Intensely scented, with copious notes of oak, dark chocolate, cassis, cedar, and a touch of freshly cut grass. Very good concentration and intensity, full-bodied, concentrated mouthfeel with serious complexity. Long and well-structured finish. This is a very serious wine meant for long aging.

Penfolds, Bin 2, South Australia, Australia 2019

Silver, 92 points

Deep, inky, dark fruit aromas lead onto a full-bodied, rich, dense, spicy, concentrated black-fruited wine. A wine with a future.

San Pedro, Sideral, Cachapoal, Chile 2020

Silver, 92 points

Elegant with roasted herbs and ripe cassis, integrated with spices and wood notes. A fresh palate with polished tannins.

Concha y Toro, Casillero Del Diablo Reserva Carménère, Central Valley, Chile 2020

Silver, 90 points

A serious wine with smoky red peppers, cassis, and blue fruits with a touch of graphite and a dense firm palate.

San Pedro, 1865 Selected Colletion Desert Valley Syrah, Elqui Valley, Chile 2019

Silver, 90 points

Classic black olive, bacon fat, syrupy dark cassis, fig, and gunsmoke. A ripe, spice-led style with a chewy tannin finish.

CVNE, Imperial, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Bronze, 89 points

Post-modern style, with lots of fruit, quite open and young with grainy acidity and firm tannins. Good development potential.

San Marzano, Talò, Primitivo di Manduria, Puglia, Italy 2020

Bronze, 89 points

Elegant aromas with leafy undertones and notes of blackberries and cherry compote. Dense palate, with firm tannins.

Cantine San Marzano, F Negroamaro, Salento, Puglia, Italy 2020

Bronze, 88 points

Very ripe and spicy aromas in the nose. Powerful and earthy on the palate, rich and deep.

Sweet

Brown Brothers, Moscato, Victoria, Australia 2021

Bronze, 89 points

Sweet, honey-tinged aromas, with a Sprite-like sweetness and nicely balanced acidity. Delicious.