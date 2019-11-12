New Wave Mediterranean Wines: DWWA Platinum medal winners showcased at Bellavita

On 7 November 2019, Decanter and Vinitaly teamed up at Bellavita Expo, London – the leading trade event dedicated to the promotion of Italian food and beverage – to host a Mediterranean-focused masterclass highlighting DWWA 2019 Platinum medal winners from Italy, Spain, France, Greece and Slovenia.

The award-winning line-up was presented by Dirceu Vianna Junior MW, the first South American male to obtain the title of Master of Wine and a DWWA judge since 2009. Each wine in the line-up was expertly studied and described, from vinification methods to typicity and flavour profiles, and well received by the trade members in attendance.

Junior closed the sold-out masterclass with a nod to the Decanter World Wine Awards judging process, commenting:

I’m proud to be part of the Decanter World Wine Awards for the past 10 years. The judges there are focusing only on one area so they know the area inside out. When I taste the wines from Chile, I’m tasting Chile inside out and I share my knowledge with the other judges and learn a lot from them. If you taste the wines from Italy, and then you taste the wines from Chile, then taste the wines from Australia, it’s quite difficult to have people who are good enough to do this in a short period of time. I think lean focus is Decanter World Wine Award’s strength.

On the topic of medals he added:

Remember what these medals signify to me. I think it will help if you go to a shop, supermarket or look at a catalog. If you see a Silver, use it in a masterclass. If it’s Gold, take it home and share with your friends. The judges are great, so when I see a Decanter sticker it means I have full confidence in the wine.

DWWA 2019 Platinum medal line-up

Pere Ventura, Vintage Gran Reserva Brut, Cava, Spain 2014

Platinum, 97 points

Elegant savoury nose with nuances of toasty oak with rich apple and marmite aromas. In the mouth is sharp, energetic and ethereal, with real depth a finely textured bubbles with a delicate texture.

Ktima Gerovassiliou, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Profound, with purity and elegance. Aromatics of grass and herbs, with ripe white stone fruit. Beautiful core of Meyer lemon, white pepper and dried oregano, and a long finish. Excellent.

Siddùra, Bèru, Vermentino di Gallura Superiore, Sardinia, Italy 2016

Platinum, 97 points

An enchanting example of Vermentino with delectable stone fruits and opulent tropical notes underpinned by a pure mineral backbone. Robust and intense with an elegant citrus freshness, a charming viscosity and a powerful, smoky finish.

.

Rich, elegant aromas of candied orange, apricot and dried fruits. Sweet spice and vanilla flavours on the palate, with lovely minerality and a long, ripe finish. Shows excellent complexity.

Tenuta Casteani, Marujo Syrah, Maremma Toscana, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Platinum, 97 points

This is superlatively made and effortlessly drinkable. Cassis, plum, Mediterranean herbs, green peppercorn and black spice weave through each other framed by velvety, but tenacious tannins. Silky, seamless and polished. All up, a very impressive Tuscan Syrah, the balance and length nigh-on perfect.

Merum Priorati, El Cel, Priorat, Spain 2016

Platinum, 97 points

Superb complexity on the nose with concentrated balckberries framed by elegant nose of oriental spices, black pepper and toasty oak. A unique wine, combining power and finesse, with a lingering open finish and tightly knitted tannins supported by a juicy core of fruit concentration.

Domaine De Baronarques, Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2016

Platinum, 97 points

A seamless on-song Bordeaux style blend, yet with much more ripeness and juicy fruit gum character. Monumental depth of character which is enhanced by well-managed oak that is adroitly integrated with the silky tannins to give a fresh, elegant finish. Very complete, nuanced, long and beautifully balanced. Pitch-perfect now but still lots of life ahead. Excellent release.

Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2016

Platinum, 98 points

More of an experience than merely a wine! An exotic blast of ripe stone fruit and sweet spice unfold to reveal honeyed layers of mandarin zest and sumptuous apricot. Creamy and luxurious with a superb acidity and captivating finish.