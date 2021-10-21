Philglas & Swiggot: Discover DWWA 2021 top-scoring wines

Established in 1991, Philglas & Swiggot is one of London’s most loved independent wine retailers with a wide range of premium wines, spirits & beers from around the world, most notably from Italy, Australia, California and South Africa.

Their impressive range includes some of the Decanter World Wine Awards‘ top-scoring wines from the 2021 competition, including Gold, Platinum and Best in Show selections, and now until 1st November 2021, while stocks lasts, they are offering a 10% discount off all single bottles in-store and online.

Recently awarded London Multi-Store of the Year runner-up at the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021, Philglas & Swiggot have two locations in London’s Marylebone and Battersea with knowledgeable staff on hand. The recently refurbished enoteca site in Marylebone also serves wines by the glass and bottle alongside charcuterie and cheese plates.

Across both sites, a variety of monthly tasting events are held with some unmissable masterclasses, including an upcoming Henschke tasting presented in-person by Johann Henschke at their Battersea location.

Over the next month, to celebrate their 30th Anniversary, Philglas & Swiggot will also host a range of activities and offers, culminating in a large tasting at their Battersea store on 4th November.

Both shops are open every day of the week, but you can also purchase wines online with free delivery across the UK on orders over £100. Shop online now

Philglas & Swiggot: DWWA 2021 top-scoring wines

Take 10% off the prices below at Philglas & Swiggot in-store and online, this October only (while supplies last)

Sparkling

Charles Heidsieck, Rosé Réserve, Champagne, France NV

Best in Show, 97 points

£62.50

The pink wave sweeping the wine world at present hasn’t left Champagne behind — but Champagne’s way with pink wine is as distinctive as the rest of its wine offer. You cannot make wines here which are vanishingly pale, petal-pretty and evanescent: there is just too much character, strike and drive on offer in Champagne’s raw materials. There are many great Champagne ripostes to the pink festival of restraint elsewhere, but this salmon-copper rose, with its cavalier autumn fruits and its sheer breadth and audacity of flavour, struck our judges as one of the most memorable. Long, bold flavours subside slowly, vinously and lingeringly in this great gastronomic rose wine.

Charles Heidsieck, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France NV

Platinum, 97 points

£22.50 (half bottle) / £69.95 (gift box)

A seductive toasty, ginger and Seville orange nose; plenty of character, plenty of weight and so much elegance, lift and eloquence too; fruit singing here. Lovely balance and weight; pleasing in many different ways. Stunner!

Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Kent, United Kingdom 2016

Platinum, 97 points

£59.00

Taut and elegant with a fine mousse. Hawthorn and elderflower give way to crisp green apple and quince characters. The palate explodes with buttered brown toast and thickly spread lemon curd. Super crisp and long.

Ambriel, Rosé Brut, West Sussex, United Kingdom 2015

Silver, 91 points

£27.50

Bright ripe strawberry and rhubarb aromas. Full and long with tangy, maturing flavours and a refreshing finish.

Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut, Champagne, France 2006

Silver, 94 points

£169.95

White toast and sourdough opens the show; flowers behind. This hums along with quite a spritzy motor. Long and luxuriant.

Charles Heidsieck, Réserve Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 91 points

£46.95

Nose of hazelnut, Macadamia and lemongrass. Pretty lemon-driven autolysis; fennel, ginger stem and a touch of slate. Very complete.

Piper-Heidsieck, Cuvée Brut, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 89 points

£22.50 (half bottle)

A green smoky nettle note with some enamouring sweetness coming in behind. Light palate of apples and minerals with a zippy finish.

White

Château-Fuissé, Tête de Cuvée, Pouilly-Fuissé, Burgundy, France 2019

Silver, 92 points

£29.50

Rich, intense peach and apricot aromas. Powerful, complex and textured, with sharp acidity and roasted nut character. Long spicy finish.

Oenops, Vidiano, Greece 2019

Silver, 92 points

£23.95

Ripe quince with toasted almonds and mineral freshness. Creamy texture with mouthwatering freshness leads to a long length. Very well made.

Cantina Terlano, Vorberg Pinot Bianco, Alto-Adige Terlano Riserva, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2018

Silver, 91 points

£37.95

Enticing aromatics of dried apricot, bay leaf and spiced pineapple lead to a palate laced with exotic mango and spice.

Soalheiro, Alvarinho, Monção e Melgaço, Vinho Verde, Portugal 2020

Silver, 91 points

£20.50

Sweet citrus on the nose and palate with ripe yellow peach and nectarine flavors, juicy acidity and succulent greengage on the finish.

Estate Argyros, Cuvée Evdemon, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2017

Silver, 91 points

£57.95

A very driven lemony Assyrtiko on the nose, showing a hint of beeswax and toasted cashew texture evolution on the palate. Linear and composed, this is an excellent Santorini.

Dandelion Vineyards, Enchanted Garden Riesling, Eden Valley, Australia 2020

Silver, 91 points

£15.95

Racy, delicate and long, loaded with mouth-watering lime zest, bath salts, toasted brioche and a nod of ginger.

Red

Oenops, Limniona, Greece 2019

Gold, 96 points

£25.50

Sweet red fruit on the nose, dried flowers, sweet spices and stony minerals, raspberry and cherry. Vibrant and vivacious on the palate with gorgeous lavender, wild blueberry and strawberry fruit. Compact, taut and really well put together.

Henschke, Johann’s Garden, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2018

Silver, 94 points

£40.95

Smooth and effortless, comprising a seamless combination of wild, brambly berries, red earth, thyme and subtle spices. Generous but focused.

Henschke, Keyneton Euphonium, Barossa, Australia 2016

Silver, 94 points

£44.50

Boasts an appealingly sapid texture, with silky blueberry, cassis, star anise and syrupy glace cherry. A joyous wine which goes on and on.

Henschke, Henry’s Seven, Barossa, Australia 2019

Silver, 91 points

£29.95

Black cherry and plum nose, with a violet edge and lifted bramble notes. Interesting blend which shows off the fruit and delivers an attractive balanced wine with a soft finish.

Sweet

Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2018

Platinum, 98 points

£79.95

Rich and waxy notes of dried orange, crème caramel, dried banana, marmalade and mango. Enticing with an explosion of ripe fruit on the palate, luscious with a vibrant balanced acidity.

Website: www.philglas-swiggot.com

Promotion period: 1st-30th October 2021

Promotion details: 10% off all single bottles from the selected range of DWWA medal winners, plus free delivery on orders in the UK over £100

Locations: Marylebone Store, 22 New Quebec Street, London, W1H 7SB

Battersea Store, 21 Northcote Road, London, SW11 1NG

